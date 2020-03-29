Looking back over decades of red carpet dressing, there seems to be a set of rules for success. It helps to look elegant and timeless. Wear a standout but chic dress. Team up with a designer who you can work with for decades time and time again. But how do celebrities bring the cool factor to the red carpet? That is trickier. You risk pushing boundaries at events that still have surprisingly strict dress codes, but one person who manages to do it effortlessly is Zoe Kravitz.

Star of Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, Divergent and Mad Max: Fury Road, Kravitz takes the dress code of an event and injects something a little different. Although she tends to stick to a monochrome palette, there’s the occasional pop of colour there too and Kravitz’s sartorial choices are always one of the most interesting at any event. Working with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz fuses her bohemian and bourgeois tastes to create a red carpet wardrobe to envy.

Here’s our pick of her best red carpet looks.