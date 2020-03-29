Zoe Kravitz is one of the coolest women to grace the red carpet this decade. Here’s a look back at some of her best looks.
Looking back over decades of red carpet dressing, there seems to be a set of rules for success. It helps to look elegant and timeless. Wear a standout but chic dress. Team up with a designer who you can work with for decades time and time again. But how do celebrities bring the cool factor to the red carpet? That is trickier. You risk pushing boundaries at events that still have surprisingly strict dress codes, but one person who manages to do it effortlessly is Zoe Kravitz.
Star of Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, Divergent and Mad Max: Fury Road, Kravitz takes the dress code of an event and injects something a little different. Although she tends to stick to a monochrome palette, there’s the occasional pop of colour there too and Kravitz’s sartorial choices are always one of the most interesting at any event. Working with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz fuses her bohemian and bourgeois tastes to create a red carpet wardrobe to envy.
Here’s our pick of her best red carpet looks.
March 2014, 'Divergent' premiere Los Angeles
Wearing Balenciaga and Martin Katz.
September 2014, 'Good Kill' Premiere 71st Venice Film Festival
Wearing Armani Prive.
March 2015, "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" premiere New York
Wearing Dior.
April 2015, Tribeca Film Festival
Wearing Alexander Wang.
May 2015, "Dope" Premiere 68th Cannes Film Festival
Wearing Balenciaga.
May 2015, "Mad Max: Fury Road" premiere Los Angeles
Wearing Maison Valentino.
October 2015, InStyle Awards
Wearing Calvin Klein.
January 2016, InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Wearing Alexander McQueen.
March 2016, "Allegiant" premiere New York
Wearing Maison Valentino and Repossi.
November 2016, "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" World Premiere
Wearing Alexander McQueen.
January 2017, ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration
Wearing Alexander McQueen.
February 2017, HBO's "Big Little Lies" premiere
Wearing Vera Wang, Ana Khouri, Moynat and Sophia Webster.
June 2017, Rough Night premiere New York
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
September 2017, Racer And The Jailbird (Le Fidele) premiere 74th Venice Film Festival
Wearing Saint Laurent.
January 2018, 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Wearing Saint Laurent and Lorraine Schwartz.
March 2018, "Gemini" premiere Los Angeles
Wearing Prada.
March 2018, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Wearing Saint Laurent.
May 2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Wearing Saint Laurent.
November 2018, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" world premiere Paris
Wearing Saint Laurent.
November 2018, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" premiere UK
Wearing Emporio Armani, Sophia Webster and Lorraine Schwartz.
November 2018, LACMA Art + Film Gala
Wearing Gabriela Hearst.
February 2019, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Wearing Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.
May 2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion Costume Institute Gala
Wearing Saint Laurent.
January 2020, 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Wearing Saint Laurent and Lorraine Schwartz.
January 2020, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
February 2020, The British Academy Film Awards in London
Wearing Saint Laurent and Assael.
All images courtesy of Getty Images.