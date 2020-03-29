Zoe Kravitz's red carpet style file

Zoe Kravitz is one of the coolest women to grace the red carpet this decade. Here’s a look back at some of her best looks.

Looking back over decades of red carpet dressing, there seems to be a set of rules for success. It helps to look elegant and timeless. Wear a standout but chic dress. Team up with a designer who you can work with for decades time and time again. But how do celebrities bring the cool factor to the red carpet? That is trickier. You risk pushing boundaries at events that still have surprisingly strict dress codes, but one person who manages to do it effortlessly is Zoe Kravitz.

Star of Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, Divergent and Mad Max: Fury Road, Kravitz takes the dress code of an event and injects something a little different. Although she tends to stick to a monochrome palette, there’s the occasional pop of colour there too and Kravitz’s sartorial choices are always one of the most interesting at any event. Working with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz fuses her bohemian and bourgeois tastes to create a red carpet wardrobe to envy. 

Here’s our pick of her best red carpet looks.

  • March 2014, 'Divergent' premiere Los Angeles

    Zoe Kravitz at 'Divergent' premiere Los Angeles

    Wearing Balenciaga and Martin Katz.

  • September 2014, 'Good Kill' Premiere 71st Venice Film Festival

    Zoe Kravitz at 'Good Kill' Premiere 71st Venice Film Festival

    Wearing Armani Prive.

  • March 2015, "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" premiere New York

    Zoe Kravitz "The Divergent Series: Insurgent" premiere New York

    Wearing Dior.

  • April 2015, Tribeca Film Festival

    Zoe Kravitz Tribeca Film Festival

    Wearing Alexander Wang.

  • May 2015, "Dope" Premiere 68th Cannes Film Festival

    Zoe Kravitz "Dope" Premiere 68th Cannes Film Festival

    Wearing Balenciaga.

  • May 2015, "Mad Max: Fury Road" premiere Los Angeles

    Zoe Kravitz "Mad Max: Fury Road" premiere Los Angeles

    Wearing Maison Valentino.

  • October 2015, InStyle Awards

    Zoe Kravitz InStyle Awards

    Wearing Calvin Klein.

  • January 2016, InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

    Zoe Kravitz InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

    Wearing Alexander McQueen.

  • March 2016, "Allegiant" premiere New York

    Zoe Kravitz at "Allegiant" premiere New York

    Wearing Maison Valentino and Repossi.

  • November 2016, "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" World Premiere

    Zoe Kravitz at "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" World Premiere

    Wearing Alexander McQueen.

  • January 2017, ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration

    Zoe Kravitz at ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration

    Wearing Alexander McQueen.

  • February 2017, HBO's "Big Little Lies" premiere

    Zoe Kravitz at HBO's "Big Little Lies" premiere

    Wearing Vera Wang, Ana Khouri, Moynat and Sophia Webster.

  • June 2017, Rough Night premiere New York

    Zoe Kravtiz at Rough Night premiere New York

    Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

  • September 2017, Racer And The Jailbird (Le Fidele) premiere 74th Venice Film Festival

    Zoe Kravitz at Racer And The Jailbird (Le Fidele) premiere 74th Venice Film Festival

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • January 2018, 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Zoe Kravitz at 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Wearing Saint Laurent and Lorraine Schwartz.

  • March 2018, "Gemini" premiere Los Angeles

    Zoe Kravitz at "Gemini" premiere Los Angeles

    Wearing Prada.

  • March 2018, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    Zoe Kravitz at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • May 2018, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

    Zoe Kravitz at Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • November 2018, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" world premiere Paris

    Zoe Kravitz at "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" world premiere Paris

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • November 2018, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" premiere UK

    Zoe Kravitz at "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" premiere UK

    Wearing Emporio Armani, Sophia Webster and Lorraine Schwartz.

  • November 2018, LACMA Art + Film Gala

    Zoe Kravitz at LACMA Art + Film Gala

    Wearing Gabriela Hearst.

  • February 2019, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    Zoe Kravitz at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

    Wearing Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

  • May 2019, Camp: Notes on Fashion Costume Institute Gala

    Zoe Kravitz at Camp: Notes on Fashion Costume Institute Gala

    Wearing Saint Laurent.

  • January 2020, 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Zoe Kravitz at 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Wearing Saint Laurent and Lorraine Schwartz.

  • January 2020, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Zoe Kravitz at 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

    Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

  • February 2020, The British Academy Film Awards in London

    Zoe Kravitz at The British Academy Film Awards in London

    Wearing Saint Laurent and Assael.

All images courtesy of Getty Images.

