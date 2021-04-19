If you’re planning on doing a post-work workout, then you need to make sure that you’re properly fuelled through the afternoon – and what better way to make sure that you’re firing on all cylinders than with a nutritious snack box?
Forget what the diet industry has told you about snacking: snacking really can be good for you. In fact, a 2020 study published in The Journal of Nutrition suggests that snacking on low-sugar, highly nutritious snacks can lead to improvements in diet quality, appetite and glycemic control. Researchers found that grazing on foods like hummus and granola bars increased satiety by approximately 30% compared with no snacking, while the hummus snackers found a 20% drop in cravings of dessert later on.
Whether you’re planning a post-work run or evening workout, having a mid-afternoon nibble can be useful in helping you to feel energised and ready to sweat. And there’s nothing better than having a weekly or monthly delivery of the goodies, so we’ve compiled nine of the best healthy snack boxes to boost your energy and mood over the next few months. These boxes are packed with real, whole food snacks like dried fruits, popped lotus seeds and carob treats – not a dusty protein bar in sight!
Good Canteen
3pm is the No Man’s Land of the working day. You’ve already had your lunch break and there’s a tonne of work to do before you get to 5pm when you may or may not be working out. It’s at 3pm that you need something from Good Canteen – a snack box designed around different parts of the working day. If you struggle to get cracking in the morning, maybe you need the Morning Haze box. Perhaps detaching at the end of the day is hard, in which case, you need the Evening Bliss. Tend to work late? Power through with a Golden Hour box. If, however, mid-afternoon is your sore spot then the Afternoon Delight is…delightful. Think: cold tins of kombucha, plantain chips and heavenly smelling candels guaranteed to give you that crucial post-lunch lift.
Lifebox Food
You only have to feel how heavy a standard Lifebox is to appreciate just how jam-packed with goodies it is every month. It doesn’t just include snacks, but also other bits to keep you happy, healthy and satisfied through the month/week. From matcha pancake mixes to fancy teas and luxury porridge packets, this box gives you umpteen opportunities to up your foodie game whever you’re in need of a lift – from preparing a special breakfast to having a golden hour vitamin top-up.
Nourished
OK, this isn’t strictly a snack box per se, but Nourished’s vitamin stacks are 100% the tastiest way of getting your daily vitamin dose. Choose what kind of nutritional boost you need – from Packed and Stacked (great if you’re working out), to Defence (for keeping bugs at bay) and Inner Beauty (a hair, skin and nails boost). Each layer contains a different vitamin or mineral and when combined, the stack tastes like a giant, sugary jelly – despite being sugar-free. Honestly, if you’re looking for a sweet pick-me-up during the day and you’re looking to boost your vitamin intake, you can’t beat a Nourished stack.
The Goodness Project
The Goodness Project was born out of frustation; co-founder Anna found it difficult to source healthy, vegan, gluten-free goods in the supermarkets – and what little there was wasn’t that exciting. Rather than schlepping round health food stores, the subscription box was born as a way of delivering great quality free-from foods to people’s doorsteps. The company guarantees to never include the same product twice, so you know you’ll always receive something new in every box.
Graze
Ahh Graze – the O.G of snack boxes! Who hasn’t ordered a free box of flapjacks in their time? Graze was clearly well ahead of the curve but it’s still as popular and innovative as ever, with loads of options for filling the letterbox-sized packs. Oh, and it’s also launched a Super Snackers range of bars that contain 50% less sugar and which have been voted “Product of the Year 2021” by the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation.
The Nutribox
Whether you’re looking for a delivery weekly, fortnightly, monthly or bi-monthly, The Nutribox has got a box for you. Everything is gluten-free and vegan and includes energy-boosting foods like dried fruit and nut mixes, fruit and vegetable crisps, olives, energy bars and more. As the snacks included are all made from whole foods, they’re also quite good for anyone living with insulin resistance – although if you are diabetic or coeliac, it’s still worth checking with your GP to confirm that what’s included is suitable.
Healthy Nibbles
For every box of Healthy Nibbles that gets delivered, one meal is given to a local homless shelter or a donation is made to the mental health charity, Mind. You’ve got three options: Refuel (15 items), Sustain (22 items), and the Employee Appreciation Box (10 items). It’s worth saying that not everything is vegan as a standard – the Sustain box includes packets of jerky for example – but there is a “vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and halal” option that you can select for all boxes.
Treat Trunk
Want to start supporting smaller, more ethical brands? Here’s your chance: Treat Trunk goes out of its way to include goodies from smaller brands who run their businesses ethically and often can’t afford the larger costs associated with selling through supermarkets and wholesalers. Every snack included has to fit into lots of specified categories, including: sugar sensible, balanced macros, gut-friendly, super food (i.e containing one of your five-a-day), antioxident-rich, and ethical (Fair Trade, earth-friendly packaging etc).
