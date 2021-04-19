Forget what the diet industry has told you about snacking: snacking really can be good for you. In fact, a 2020 study published in The Journal of Nutrition suggests that snacking on low-sugar, highly nutritious snacks can lead to improvements in diet quality, appetite and glycemic control. Researchers found that grazing on foods like hummus and granola bars increased satiety by approximately 30% compared with no snacking, while the hummus snackers found a 20% drop in cravings of dessert later on.

Whether you’re planning a post-work run or evening workout, having a mid-afternoon nibble can be useful in helping you to feel energised and ready to sweat. And there’s nothing better than having a weekly or monthly delivery of the goodies, so we’ve compiled nine of the best healthy snack boxes to boost your energy and mood over the next few months. These boxes are packed with real, whole food snacks like dried fruits, popped lotus seeds and carob treats – not a dusty protein bar in sight!