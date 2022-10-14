If you told me a few years ago that I would be receiving invites to Parkrun birthday parties instead of bottomless brunches, I’d have been horrified. And yet, now on the run-up to 30, so many of my friends are ditching boozy celebrations in favour of active alternatives. Don’t get me wrong, we still enjoy catching up over a bottle of gavi, but something has definitely shifted. More often than not these days, we organise walks or trips to the beach to paddleboard instead. But when it comes to bringing groups of people together, Parkrun is without a doubt the most common setting. Many find Parkrun to be a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last – so it’s kind of an ideal setting for a fun weekend run with your mates.

The free 2k and 5k events that take part all over the country every weekend have become something of a national institution, and although I’d never done one myself, I felt like I’ve been a part of the journey – simply from watching everyone’s PBs on Instagram. That all changed, however, when my friend Emily celebrated her 29th birthday in York with a Parkrun – and dragged me along. “I love going out and having drinks, but this year, I thought it would be fun to do something different,” Emily says. “We still went out for brunch and drinks afterwards, which was lovely, but then we could come home in the evening, have a good night’s sleep and be able to enjoy Sunday without being hungover.” The inspiration came from seeing a group of young people running together in party hats and sashes. She’s seen hen parties and even a bride and groom on the morning of their wedding taking part in fancy dress.

We ran Emily’s birthday 5k wearing party hats. Before setting off, I was anxious about being left behind and finding out that everyone there was faster than me – but I needn’t have been concerned. Everyone was cheering each other on and we took it at our own pace, either solo or in pairs. This got me thinking: could active parties become more of a thing as we head towards 30? Is this the future of sober-ish socialising as more and more of us stop drinking as much as we used to? Young people are increasingly turning away from alcohol Research published in the journal BMC Public Health found that more than 25% of young people in 2018 classed themselves as “non-drinkers”. And researchers at University College London found that, when studying data from the annual health survey for England, the proportion of 16-to-24-year-olds who don’t drink alcohol had increased from 18% in 2005 to nearly 30% a decade later.

Sara Seppänen, 24, who chooses not to drink alcohol, loves organising active celebrations and get-togethers with friends, most of which involve a hiking trip. She tells Stylist: “Sometimes, we end it with a nice Sunday roast. For my flatmate’s 24th birthday in February this year, I booked tickets for us to go to Hastings for a hike, including a dip in the freezing English Channel.” Seppänen also curated a quiz treasure hunt for a friend’s 21st at Crystal Palace. The first few questions began on the train and related to TfL. Other questions were about sports and other things they saw around the park while on their walk.

Growing up in Sweden, outdoor activities and games have been a part of her social interactions ever since she can remember. “I’d much rather get a sweat on and the endorphins flowing than sit and have drinks,” she goes on. “You learn so much about your friends and acquaintances by exposing them to something that’s different. I just think it’s a nice way to bond and celebrate being active.”

Mindful drinking and movement are getting more popular While that attitude might be growing among Gen Z, it’s one that’s starting to seep its way through to millennials too. There are plenty of women in their 30s who have chosen to be more mindful about their alcohol consumption. My friend Emily again: “I love drinking but sometimes the hangovers just aren’t worth it. Especially now I’m in my late 20s with a high-pressure job, my weekends are very precious and I resent any time I waste sleeping until midday or slobbing out in front of the TV feeling too hungover to do anything else. Oh, and who has the time or energy to deal with ‘beer fear’ from the night before?” There are few things worse, after all, than waking up with a throbbing headache and having to trace back through your night and social media apps to make sure you remember everything.

A chance to properly reconnect with old friends Participating in a Parkrun celebration was a brilliant and energetic way to blow off the cobwebs, reconnect with friends I’ve not seen in a while and start the weekend feeling refreshed. It was also great not being pressured into drinking or having that one person calling you boring for not wanting another drink or to stay out late. Of course, not everyone has mates who like running or want to do something active. Seppänen acknowledges that she’s “very lucky to have friends who accept (her) sobriety”. “It’s great that we can find mutual ground and enjoyment despite different views on alcohol. As long as I’m being respected and I respect them, celebrating without alcohol is no different to celebrating with alcohol.” And ultimately, if it’s your shindig, then you’re the one who gets the final say over what activity and/or refreshments your group partakes in.

FIVE TIPS FOR HOSTING AN ACTIVE BIRTHDAY PARTY

These are the key things I gleaned from my Parkrun birthday bash experience: Choose an activity you enjoy. It’s your day, after all! Dress up, even if it’s just wearing birthday hats or carrying a couple of balloons. Think about timings. Running first thing in the morning can be invigorating and will leave you plenty of time for a post-race brunch. If you’re planning on going further than 5k, think about how tired your party might be and how long you plan to stay out celebrating. If you opt for a hike, consider when the hottest part of the day will be and what your plan of action will be for refreshments, shade and rest. Leave the competition at home. Your group is bound to have differing abilities and you may have picked an activity that someone hasn’t tried before – so don’t let anyone feel excluded Have a debrief. Discuss how the activity went, whether that’s down the pub, in a cafe or at a picnic in the park.

