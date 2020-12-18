Strong Women Training Club special offers

Posted by for Strong Women

We’ve gathered all the current Strong Women Training Club offers in one place, so you don’t have to go searching for them…

Get 25% off Sweaty Faace and Sweaty Faace bundles

A multi-tasking mask for sweaty faaces. Use a thin layer to prime and keep makeup in place, or a thick layer as a treatment mask.

GET THE OFFER

Get 20% off the entire Ohelo range

Say Ohelo to the best reusable bottles and cups to keep you happy and hydrated no matter how you choose to work up a sweat…

GET THE OFFER

Get an exclusive 20% discount on all Manta products

Producing innovative health tools combining function and style empowering you and your body to reach your true potential…

GET THE OFFER

Get 30% off Fighter Shots and boost your immunity this Winter

Just one shot a day will provide you with the energy you need to combat the day ahead…

GET THE OFFER

Get an exclusive 20% off all Wild Natural Deodorant products

Wild is a natural deodorant company that focuses on performance, sustainability and style.

GET THE OFFER

Get 15% off all Healthstrong products

The high end wellness collection to kick start your new year.

GET THE OFFER

Share this article