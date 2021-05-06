I was never the woman walking around the gym in just a sports bra . Despite being a five-times-a-week exerciser (and activewear addict), I hadn’t ever found a bra that made me feel confident while also doing what it’s supposed to – hold my boobs, chest and back in during training . The bras I like all seemed to either ride up or my back would burst out the seams. The alternative was a high-impact, rather ugly industrial-style bra that I definitely didn’t want to be visible to the public.

This bra changed the game. I was immediately impressed by the velvety fabric (seriously, I don’t want any other fabric against my skin again). But, unlike other soft bras, the material was sturdy enough to see me through my training without moving around. The thin straps help it look a little more chic than other supportive styles, but their cross-back style and adjustable length give extra hold, so I was comfortable during my usual high-tempo strength training circuits.

It even stayed in place during the ultimate test: tipping upside down for minutes at a time during my handstand conditioning sessions, thanks to the well-elasticated band that sat perfectly on my upper ribs.

The ruching may give the bra extra style points but, more importantly, it keeps the fabric well held in all sorts of positions. I’ll be wearing this to the gym to train in public without a T-shirt on for the first time ever.