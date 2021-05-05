Stylist’s campaign producer Aletha Davis searches the best walking trainers that can keep up with her hikes and long strolls in the city - and finds them in the North Face Vectiv hiking trainers.
I go for long walks and hikes regularly, so have been looking for the most functional type of walking trainers that are both comfortable and supportive. But I also want them to be stylish so I can wear them with jeans and dresses, as well as activewear.
These new Vectiv hiking trainers have 3D underfoot plates that claim to provide propulsion and stability, plus a midsole ‘rocker’ shape that optimises foot strike and forward momentum. In addition, the sole’s grip promises stability on rough terrain. As soon as I put on them on, they were instantly comfortable (no new shoe breaking-in required).
When walking around the city and up hills, I felt confident that my ankles were secure and I wouldn’t slip – the sole really does have a strong grip. I’m not sure if it was due to the midsole but my gait definitely felt different than when I wear normal shoes during my walks.
I also found that the breathable mesh fabric kept my feet cool during warmer weather – even after going on a 10k walk. I would definitely recommend them to people who enjoy going on long walks or hikes, although I would suggest a more subtle colour if you want to wear them with everything. I’m really looking forward to putting these hiking trainers through more trails and hills this summer.
North Face Vectiv Hypnum Hiking Trainers, £125
IMAGE: Aletha Davis, North Face
Recommended by Aletha Davis
