I go for long walks and hikes regularly, so have been looking for the most functional type of walking trainers that are both comfortable and supportive. But I also want them to be stylish so I can wear them with jeans and dresses, as well as activewear .

These new Vectiv hiking trainers have 3D underfoot plates that claim to provide propulsion and stability, plus a midsole ‘rocker’ shape that optimises foot strike and forward momentum. In addition, the sole’s grip promises stability on rough terrain. As soon as I put on them on, they were instantly comfortable (no new shoe breaking-in required).

When walking around the city and up hills, I felt confident that my ankles were secure and I wouldn’t slip – the sole really does have a strong grip. I’m not sure if it was due to the midsole but my gait definitely felt different than when I wear normal shoes during my walks.

I also found that the breathable mesh fabric kept my feet cool during warmer weather – even after going on a 10k walk. I would definitely recommend them to people who enjoy going on long walks or hikes, although I would suggest a more subtle colour if you want to wear them with everything. I’m really looking forward to putting these hiking trainers through more trails and hills this summer.