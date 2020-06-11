These three moves target your biceps, triceps and shoulders for a strong upper body.
Upper body strength is key to nailing your workouts, whether you’re taking your press-ups to the park or practising handstands against your bedroom door. Use this workout to help build arms so strong that you can set new PBs wherever you’re training.
Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana shows us how to do it…
Bent Over Row
Hold a dumbbell in each hand (you could also use two 1L bottles of water) and stand with feet hip-width apart. Keeping a slight bend in the knees, hinge forward from the hips with your arms hanging straight down at your sides. Bend your arms to bring the weights up to your waist, making sure to keep your back straight, neck long and elbows tucked in to your sides. With every rep, squeeze the shoulder blades together as you bring the weight up, then lower them back down.
Do 10 reps
Hammer Curl
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, keeping a slight bend in the knees. Holding a dumbbell in each hand (or those 1L bottles of water), place your elbows slightly in front of your hips (this keeps your biceps engaged throughout the entire set). Bend the elbows to lift your weights up in front of you to just over 90 degrees and then lower them back down. Try to keep the rest of your upper body completely still – you want to contain the movement as much as possible to your forearms. You should feel this in your biceps.
Do 10 reps
Power Clean
Do 10 reps. Complete 3 rounds of entire set.
