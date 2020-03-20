Struggling to put together a workout? We’ve rounded up the best exercises you can do at home so you don’t have to worry about skipping your psychical and mental boost for the day.

While the buzzing atmosphere and the water cooler chat may get you hyped for your next HIIT class, sweating it out in the privacy of your living room with no one around is a saviour in times when the gym is a no-go. “During challenging times maintaining a fitness routine becomes more essential than ever,” says Jon Roberts, Director at Matt Roberts Personal Training. “There are obviously all the health benefits of maintaining an exercise programme but also the mental side of having a routine is vital. When normal activity is reduced, we also need to make sure that we keep the body more mobile, especially if we are likely to be seated more.” So, get ready to blitz your body from head to toe with these strength-boosting workouts.

BANDED GLUTE BRIDGE MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Hamstrings and glutes FLOOR SPACE: A small space will do HOW MANY REPS: 15-20 reps, slow and controlled on both sides, two to three times HOW TO DO IT: Can be performed with or without a resistance band Lie face up on the floor, with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Keep your arms at your side with your palms down.

Lift your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line.

Squeeze the glutes hard and keep your abs drawn in so you don’t overextend your back during the exercise.

Hold your bridged position for a couple of seconds before easing back down. EXPERT TIP: “Make sure you control every part of the movement from the top to bottom and squeeze your glutes gently at the top,” says personal trainer and Reebok ambassador Tyrone Brennand

ARNOLD PRESS MUSCLES IT TARGETS: All three heads of the deltoids and also improves posture FLOOR SPACE: A small space will do HOW MANY REPS: 10-12 reps, 2-3 times HOW TO DO IT: You’ll need to spread out Hold a pair of weights in front of your shoulders, palms facing your body, elbows bent.

In one fluid motion, raise the dumbbells above your head, arms straight and rotate the palms of your hand as you do so that the weights face forward.

Pause and then reverse the move and repeat. EXPERT TIP: “Instead of dumbbells you can use two bottles of water or food cans,” says Maddy and Alex Weaver, Soul Sisters Fitness PT’s and ambassadors of adidas Sport headphones.

AIR SQUAT MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Quads, hamstrings, glutes, helps with balance, strengthens your core and helps circulation. FLOOR SPACE: A small space will do HOW MANY REPS: 8-10 reps, 3-5 times HOW TO DO IT: Stand with feet hip width apart.

With weight in your heels bend knees and lower hips.

Raise your arms over your head.

Pause at bottom then drive up to standing position. EXPERT TIP: “Make sure you keep your back straight and your chest up throughout the movement to maintain good form and prevent injury,” Alex and Maddy advise.

PUSH-UPS MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Chest, shoulders, abs and triceps FLOOR SPACE: You’ll need to spread out HOW MANY REPS: 8-10 reps, 2-3 times HOW TO DO IT: Start with your hands on the floor, shoulder width apart, your legs straight behind you with your toes tucked under.

Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground keeping your back straight.

Slowly push back to start.

Engage your core throughout EXPERT TIP: “If you can’t do a full press-up on your toes, do it on your knees instead,” Tyrone says. “Change it up by doing wide press ups and then some closer together to work different muscle groups.”

BEAR CRAWL MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Abs, shoulders, arms and glutes FLOOR SPACE: A little space will do HOW MANY REPS: 50 seconds, 3 times HOW TO DO IT: Start on all fours and lift your knees so they’re at a 90-degree angle and hovering an inch off the ground.

Keep your back flat, your legs hip-width apart and your arms shoulder-width apart.

Move one hand and the opposite foot forward an equal distance while staying low to the ground.

Switch sides, moving the opposite hand and foot.

Repeat the movement while alternating sides. EXPERT TIP: “For a more challenging workout, you can also move backwards,” Tyrone says.

LATERAL LUNGE MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Glutes, quads and core FLOOR SPACE: A little space will do HOW MANY REPS: 15-20 reps, 2-3 times HOW TO DO IT: Start by standing tall with your feet parallel and shoulder-width apart.

If you’re using a water bottle or dumbbell hold this at your chest, keeping your weight on your heels.

Take a big step to the side and, ensuring you keep your torso as upright as possible, lower until the knee of your leading leg is bent at around 90 degrees, keeping your trailing leg straight.

Push back up and return to the starting position. EXPERT TIP: “Make sure you keep your back straight throughout to maintain good form,” Tyrone says.

DUMBBELL PULLOVER MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Triceps, abdominals and chest FLOOR SPACE: You’ll need to spread out HOW MANY REPS: 10 reps, 3 times HOW TO DO IT: Lay on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Grasp the weight with both hands and hold it straight over your chest with a slight bend in your arms.

While keeping your arms locked in the bent arm position, lower the weight slowly in an arc behind your head while breathing in until you feel a stretch on the chest.

At that point, bring the dumbbell back to the starting position and exhale as you perform this movement.

Hold the weight on the initial position for a second and repeat the motion for the prescribed number of repetitions. EXPERT TIP: “Keep your back pushed into the floor throughout to also work your core,” Alex and Maddy say.

PLANK ROW MUSCLES IT TARGETS: Strengthens abdominals, spine, back and improves posture FLOOR SPACE: You’ll need to spread out HOW MANY REPS: 1 minute or 5 reps per side HOW TO DO IT: Start lying on your stomach on the ground.

Place your hands on the floor, shoulder width apart, tuck your toes under with your feet hip width apart behind you.

Draw your belly button towards your spine.

Gaze ahead of your hands so spine remains long.

Lift one hand off of the floor, bend the elbow 90 degrees and hold for 2-3 seconds before putting your hand back down and alternating on the other hand. EXPERT TIP: “Do not allow your torso to rotate to one side or the other as you change arms,” Tyrone says.

