There’s nothing like cycling with the wind in your hair and sun in your face. Well, that is until you’ve been cut off by some maniac car driver and go catapulting over your handrail.

Research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology has found that wearing a bike helmet can reduce the risk of suffering a serious head injury by up to 70%. Still not convinced you need to protect your noggin? How about this for a terrifying fact: if a person cycles at 20 miles per hour, they’re moving as fast as they would be if they jumped out of a second story window of a home.

Remember, it’s not necessarily about how good of a rider you are – wearing a helmet protects you when your wheel catches a stray twig, a car cuts you off or a pedestrian runs out in front of you, causing you to swerve off the path. One of the most common causes of bike fatalities is head injuries, which, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, accounts for nearly 20% of all cycling accidents.