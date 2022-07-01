There are plenty of great places to head for fitness tips, from Instagram (yes, it sometimes can be useful) to Strong Women’s expert-led articles. But sometimes you want to dive head first into the nitty-gritty of a certain sporting subject – and that’s when you turn to books.

You might think that the fitness section of the non-fiction shelves is just made up of personal trainers who have printed their workout plans, but there’s so much more to read about than just learning how to squat – whether you want to know more about your period, the messy origins of yoga or how we evolved to eat and exercise, there’s a book for that.