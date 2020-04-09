Picture the scene: no one is replying to your Slack messages, you’re watching the sun from your window rather than basking in it, and your upper body is killing you. For most of you, that image probably wasn’t that hard to conjure up; you live it every day.

While we can’t fix poor communication and we can’t get you the afternoon off work to enjoy the weather, we can give you some pointers to help with easing up the pain that comes from hunching over your at-home desk setup.

Toni Stait, yoga teacher and sports massage therapist, is here to share her favourite chest stretches. “Not only will they unstick the sticky parts, but they’ll create a bit of space and freedom,” she says. “Your mind will welcome the break from your screen too.”