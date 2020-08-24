Chest workout: 3 press-up variations that build strong chest muscles

Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana demonstrates how to build stronger chest muscles in this quick ten minute workout – no weights required. 

Is the queue for the bench at your gym longer than the one at Dishoom? Luckily, you’re privy to the fact that chest-presses aren’t the only way to build stronger chest muscles – and you don’t need to rely on heavy dumbbells either.

Press-ups are the unsung hero of chest exercises (think of it as the Darjeeling Express of workouts). We’re remixing the press-up three different ways in this chest-strengthening circuit. 

Just grab yourself an empty corner, a yoga block and get to work. Go on, grab that post-workout curry too.  

SINGLE ARM BIAS PRESS-UP

  1. Come into a plank position on your knees or your toes, with your hands under your shoulders. 
  2. Place one hand onto a medicine ball, yoga block or a thick book so that your hand is slightly raised off the floor.
  3. Bend both arms to lower yourself towards the ground, while keeping the core muscles engaged and your back flat. 
  4. Move slowly on the way down and press back up to plank quickly. 

Do 5 reps each side

PAUSED PRESS-UP

  1. Come back into a plank position on your knees or toes. 
  2. Bend the arms to lower yourself slowly towards the floor. 
  3. Go all the way down so that your chest touches the ground. Remember to keep your neck neutral and not to arch through the spine.
  4. Lift your hands completely off of the floor. 
  5. Place your palms back onto the ground. 
  6. Press through the palms to lift your entire body back up into a high plank position – keeping your back straight. 

Do 10 reps 

WIDE PRESS-UP WITH PULSE

  1. Come into your high-plank position on your knees or toes, but take your hands out wider than shoulder-width apart. You might find it easier to slightly rotate the hands outwards. 
  2. Keeping the body in a straight line, slowly lower yourself towards the ground. 
  3. When you reach the lowest part of your press-up, press through the palms three times to slightly lift your body up by a few inches (not all the way up to high plank). These are your three pulses. 
  4. Lower yourself back down to the lowest part of your press-up. 
  5. Push through the palms to press your body up to the starting high-plank position. 

Do 10 reps

Rest for 60 seconds. Do the entire set for a total of 3 rounds. 

