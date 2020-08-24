Is the queue for the bench at your gym longer than the one at Dishoom? Luckily, you’re privy to the fact that chest-presses aren’t the only way to build stronger chest muscles – and you don’t need to rely on heavy dumbbells either.

Press-ups are the unsung hero of chest exercises (think of it as the Darjeeling Express of workouts). We’re remixing the press-up three different ways in this chest-strengthening circuit.