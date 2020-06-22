The best cycling shorts that look as good as they perform

Simply too hot for leggings or heading out for a bike ride, these shorts will see you through your workouts. 

We all love athleisure – why wouldn’t you? It looks as great as it is comfy, and means we can wear our leggings and sports bras pretty much anywhere we want. It’s also a great excuse to spend a bit more on good quality or designer workout gear, because you can guarantee you’ll wear it for more than just sweating. And, extra points for sustainability, as one item will see you through workouts and hang outs. 

However, there is one down side: when all brands starts getting on the activewear hype, how can you be sure that what you’re buying will actually serve you well during the workout and isn’t just made for fashion purposes? Let’s take a look at the world of cycling shorts. What was once a practical, high-performance piece of kit is now a high-fashion wardrobe staple, meaning many varieties of the shorts are purely aesthetic, and definitely not squat or sweat proof.

To make life easier for those who want to be on-trend and have the guarantee of high-performance clothes, we’ve rounded up our favourite pairs that will take you from park drinks to sprint sessions.

  • Adidas Cycling Tights

    adidas-cycling-shorts-black
    Adidas cycling shorts

    Adidas Cycling Tights, £22

    Adidas’ classic three stripe shorts are the perfect combination of stretch and style – whether you’re cycling or strolling.

  • The Upside Tiger Shorts

    the-upside-cycling-shorts-tiger-print
    The Upside tiger shorts

    The Upside Tiger Print Short, £79

    These animal print shorts will see you through the bike ride to the park and the picnic with friends when you get there. 

  • Free People Baby shorts

    free-people-cycling-shorts-grey
    Free People shorts

    Free People Baby Shorts, £64  

    The soft moisture-wicking material and breathable gusset lining means not having to worry about sweat stains – even when wearing grey. 

  • Sweaty Betty High Shine Shorts

    sweaty-betty-cycling-shorts-black-high-shine-gloss

    Sweaty Betty High Shine Shorts, £45

    Sweaty Betty’s glossy High Shine Leggings were so popular, they made them into full coverage shorts.

  • ASOS 4505 Cycling Short

    ASOS 4505 Logo Short, £18

    The 90s print livens up these lilac leggings, which promise high-performance material to keep you looking and feeling cool. 

