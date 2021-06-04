There’s nothing like an Olympic year to get people feeling excited about sport. With gymnastics, football, running, swimming and countless other sports about to take centre stage, it’s set to be a inspiring summer of record-breaking athletes on screen.

If you’re wondering whose PBs this year’s crop of athletes are looking to beat, you need to look back at the women who came before them – the GOATs. Amazingly, some of those who competed years ago still retain world records, while others have gone down in the history books for charting the path for future stars.