We haven’t been at school in years, yet September continues to bring with it an air of change and excitement. As well as buzzing about new textbooks and lunchboxes (because some things never change), we now also anticipate newness in our health and fitness routines.

Luckily, some of the best brands have heard our cries for something to kick start our love for movement, nutrition and wellbeing – and they’re delivering. From period packs to new gyms, there’s a whole host of things to get excited about this month. Here’s what the Strong Women team are sharpie-ing into their September schedule.