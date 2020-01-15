5 unique fitness challenges to take on in 2020

It may feel like the start of 2020 was ages ago now (especially if you went back to work on 2 January), but we’re actually only just over two weeks into the new year. With this in mind, now is as good a time as ever to set yourself some fitness goals to work towards this year.

We all know that setting goals is a great way to motivate ourselves, especially when it comes to working out. While some people might find it easy to get up everyday and go to the gym (read: not this writer), for others, having a goal or challenge to look forward to and work towards provides the motivation they need to keep going.

With that considered, we thought we’d mix things up a bit when it comes to setting our fitness goals in 2020. Of course, it’s great to set yourself goals such as “lift a heavier weight” or “run further”, but why not throw in a more unique challenge too?