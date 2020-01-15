5 unique fitness challenges to take on in 2020

Looking to push yourself fitness-wise in 2020? Look no further than these unique challenges designed to help you step out of your comfort zone.
It may feel like the start of 2020 was ages ago now (especially if you went back to work on 2 January), but we’re actually only just over two weeks into the new year. With this in mind, now is as good a time as ever to set yourself some fitness goals to work towards this year.
We all know that setting goals is a great way to motivate ourselves, especially when it comes to working out. While some people might find it easy to get up everyday and go to the gym (read: not this writer), for others, having a goal or challenge to look forward to and work towards provides the motivation they need to keep going.
With that considered, we thought we’d mix things up a bit when it comes to setting our fitness goals in 2020. Of course, it’s great to set yourself goals such as “lift a heavier weight” or “run further”, but why not throw in a more unique challenge too?
There are plenty of challenges out there to choose from, no matter what form of exercise you prefer, from taking part in a Tough Mudder to entering the Coast To Coast challenge. Below, we’ve collated a few of the challenges available for you to enter in 2020.
Heineken’s Race To The Castle
Heineken’s Race To The Castle is an ultra-marathon event which will see you head to Northumberland to take on a 50km or 100km trail. Walk, jog or run the epic route across moorland, winding rivers and ancient woodlands over one or two days, ending at the magnificent Bamburgh Castle.
When: 6-7 June 2020
Where: The 100km route starts at Kirkharle and finishes at Bamburgh Castle.
Entry: Prices vary depending on the route you select, starting at £39 (with a pledge to raise £425 for charity)
Dixons Carphone’s Race To The Stones
Dixons Carphone’s Race To The Stones takes place the same weekend as the Heineken event, but sees competitors conquer 100km along the oldest path in Britain, The Ridgeway. Finishing at the iconic Avebury Stone Circle, this unique challenge provides you with the chance to learn more about the route’s history as you pass bronze age hill forts, neolithic burial chambers and Roman river crossings.
When: 6-7 June 2020
Where: The 100km route starts in Lewknor and finishes at the Avebury Stone Circle.
Entry: As above, prices vary depending on the route you select, with entry starting at £74.
Deloitte Ride Across Britain
If running isn’t your thing why not try out the Deloitte Ride Across Britain, which sees you spend nine days tackling the UK’s most iconic cycle route: Land’s End to John O’Groats. There’s 980 miles of stunning landscape waiting for you to explore – why not give it a try?
When: 5-13 September 2020
Where: The route starts at Land’s End in Cornwall and sees cyclists make their way to John O’Groats in Scotland.
Entry: Prices range from £499 (for a charity entry when you pledge to raise £2,200) to £2,399 for a Plus Package with eight nights in hotels.
Tough Mudder UK
Tough Mudder has made a name for itself with its unique obstacle challenges which promise to push you outside your comfort zone. These courses will challenge every aspect of your fitness – including your strength, stamina and agility – so they’re perfect for someone who is looking to focus on their all-around fitness in 2020.
When: N/A
Where: Tough Mudder hosts events all across the UK throughout the year.
Entry: Prices depend on the course and event you take on.
Coast To Coast
This endurance challenge will require you to run, ride and kayak 105 miles across the Scottish Highlands past the historic Cawdor Castle and legendary Loch Ness. Navigate the unforgiving terrain and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime – this challenge is truly extraordinary.
When: 12-13 September
Where: The 105 mile route starts in Nairn and ends at the Isles of Glencoe.
Entry: Entry fees vary depending on your team size and event choice, while prices for camping start at £60pp.
Image: Rat Race UK