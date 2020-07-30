We now have variety back in our workout routine, from weight lifting in the gym to going to yoga classes and continuing running. It’s exciting to see what our bodies can do and how they feel before, during and after all of these different workouts.

For some people, listening to what their body is telling them is all the information they need. For others, learning more about their sleep, activity levels and recovery is an empowering step to fitness. That’s where a tracker might come in useful.