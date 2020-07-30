The best fitness trackers to count your steps, check your heart rate and track your exercise
- Posted by
- Chloe Gray
- Published
Whether you’re looking for a stylish watch that doubles as a tracker or a subtle band to wear when you workout, these are the watches the Strong Women team rate.
We now have variety back in our workout routine, from weight lifting in the gym to going to yoga classes and continuing running. It’s exciting to see what our bodies can do and how they feel before, during and after all of these different workouts.
For some people, listening to what their body is telling them is all the information they need. For others, learning more about their sleep, activity levels and recovery is an empowering step to fitness. That’s where a tracker might come in useful.
Most watches of course measure your step count and your heart rate, which is a great place to start if you want to learn about or make tweaks to your lifestyle. But new models go so much further, too, including stress monitors, period cycle tracking and even oxygen levels. Plus, they double up as your debit card, let you listen to music and receive and send messages for you.
These are the watches the Strong Women team rate…
Garmin vivomove Style
As far as fitness trackers go, this has to be the best looking by far. To the outside world, this watch looks like a nice chunky piece of jewellery, coming in a variety of colours and straps, but it’s actually working hard behind the scenes to track your body.
The best feature has to be the fact that it includes a ‘body battery’ monitor, measuring your energy levels to let you know when to turn down the intensity. It also features a wallet for contactless payment and syncs your music and messages to the watch face.
Fitbit Charge 4
This watch gets the job done. A really simple user interface that makes checking step count, heart rate and activity level super easy, it does everything you’d want from a fitness tracker.
Built in GPS and accurate pace and distance measures make it the perfect run companion. The rubber strap is also super comfortable for all-day wear and the battery life is one of the best we’ve tested.
Suunto 7
A big enough face to make swiping through the touch screen fun rather than frustrating. But the selling point of the Suunto 7 is it’s durability and versatility: waterproof, shockproof and dirt proof, this is one for those who don’t know where their workout will take them.
Best used with a Google phone to sync workouts and health stats, tracking your data with Google OS and syncing with your calendar, Google Play and other apps you rely on.
Apple Watch 5
If you’re an Apple user, you’re probably already pining after the new watch. Coming with countless different straps and colours, not only does can it connect to cellular to make calls and play music, but it’s great at tracking your health.
With the ability to alert you to unusual heart rates, alert you when your environment is too noisy and track your menstrual cycle, it’s got all areas of your life covered. Plus, it does the basics well, including tracking and syncing workouts and runs.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Images: Brands own