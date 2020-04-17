Are you someone who shivers at the thought of having to touch your toes, or avoids yoga sessions at all costs out of embarrassment for not being able to forward fold? You can blame it on being too tall to reach down there, or complain that you’re just naturally un-bendy, but the real reason you’re struggling is probably much more easily solvable: your hamstrings are tight.

Tight hamstrings have more serious repercussions than struggling to pick things up though: “We’re all connected, from our feet all the way up to the top of our head,” explains Hannah Barrett. “Tight hamstrings also result in a sore back and pain in the knees, particularly the backs of the knees. It can also lead to an increased risk of them tearing during sports and it can affect your speed and agility as you won’t have good enough mobility to push yourself off the floor.”