We’re in the eighth week of lockdown . That means eight weeks with no lunchtime Pret runs to pick up a tasty soup, or weekend trips to the authentic Italian restaurant in your neighbourhood. It means eight weeks of home cooked food, three times a day. We don’t know about you, but the finding the inspiration to make delicious meals ourselves is getting tough.

Let’s look on the bright side of this: cooking for yourself means you can make nutritious recipes that will help you feel amazing. But, as with ordering from a new menu, when making something new you need reassurance that it’s going to deliver on taste.

If you’re on the lookout for meals that are guaranteed wins, the Strong Women team have shared the recipes they can’t get enough of.