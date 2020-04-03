The best high-waisted leggings for the gym, as recommended by the Strong Women team.

High-waisted leggings changed the workout game. Not only are they universally flattering (and hey, who doesn’t want to feel their best in the gym?), they’re also comfy, keeping everything in place while you squat, jump and run. If you come from a background of tight elasticated trousers and sweat-soaking cotton, high-waisted gym bottoms are a revelation. But that’s only when you find the right type. So many high waisted versions out there end up digging up, going see-through or just aren’t the right fit for you. The Strong Women team have gone through our fair share of leggings in our time. From petite versions for the short girls to the best high waisted leggings for yogis, these are the pairs they wear, love and rate.

You may also like Best gym bags: 9 chic styles for your sports gear

Lorna Jane Amy phone pocket full length tight, £88

These Lorna Jane leggings are loved by editor Meriam

Strong Women’s fitness editor Meriam Ahari says: “I’ve worked out five to six days a week for years, so I’ve worn my fair share of leggings. I always have a current ten-outta-ten and this one is it. They’re lightweight, made of super-breathable fabric, and the high waist - which I love in any style of trouser - is the best of its kind with a thick waistband and no annoying gap at the top. “Most importantly, I’ve never had to pull them up because they’ve fallen down! My favourite feature? The pockets that securely hold your mobile phone or keys when you’re out running, but generally even if you’re just couch-surfing on a rest day these get my vote.”

Bounce 2-stripe leggings, £37

Bounce leggings stay up for Rosanna

Rosanna Cole, video producer, says: “At the moment I’m really loving wearing these to workout and run in. Leggings that slip and slide down your hips during a workout are my pet peeve, but this set I’ve recently started wearing have passed the test (you’d hope they would as they are designed by Bounce, known for their energetic trampoline fitness classes). “The sizing runs small, so getting them on is a workout in itself, but they’re made from a stretchy, but sturdy fabric, providing a comfortable compression fit. I’ve been wearing them on my runs and they definitely have that a slip-proof feeling not all my leggings possess. They’ve become my go-to pair for pounding the pavements.”

Nike Plus Training Sculpt Victory leggings, £38

Billie loves Nike's leggings

Billie Bhatia, fashion features editor, says: “This might be super basic but I live by these Nike leggings. In fact, all Nike Curve leggings hold and support my body but also don’t make me feel like I’m constricted. I wear them for everything: the gym, home workouts, squash, brunch, dog walks.”

Fabletics PowerHold full length tight, £44

Chloe rates Fabletics leggings

Digital fitness writer Chloe Gray says: “I’ve tried my fair share of leggings, but I’ve never found any that are quite are perfect as these by Fabletics. They hold everything in without making you feel constricted, and at 5’1”, the 7/8 and full length both fit perfectly, which is a miracle. I own them in almost every colour, and they’re so comfortable that I wear them for Netflix as much as I do for working out in.”

P.E Nation Free Throw leggings, £96.91

P.E Nation leggings are Shannon's favourite

Shannon Peter, beauty director, says: “I have a few things from P.E Nation and I love them because they last forever and ever. They are a bit pricer, but you get what you pay for. I got these leggings in a size S, which is my normal size, but when I held them up they looked tiny! Luckily they’re really stretchy, while still having a lot of hold, and they’re really comfortable. I’m obsessed with the fact they didn’t roll down on the stomach, go baggy at the knee or crotch, and are super supportive. I just want to wear them all day.”

Tala Zinnia Legging, £40

Nicole in Tala's Zinnia legging

Nicole Rixon, video producer/director, says: “Tala’s Zinnia leggings are a game changer! They’re super high waisted, thick and durable. Plus, they’re form fitting but without being uncomfortable, and they never slip! This black pair are really flattering and despite washing them lots they’re still as good as new. As well as that the brand is sustainable, ethical, affordable and run by women!”

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

