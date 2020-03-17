Avoiding the gym doesn’t mean that you have to go without the physical and mental boost of exercise. Here’s how to structure your at-home workout to get the most from it.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve been advised to avoid restaurants, shops and salons. It’s only a matter of time before gyms also close, too — after all, a workout involves picking up lots of things that other people have picked up too. It doesn’t mean your fitness journey needs to stop entirely for the foreseeable future, though. With the mental health benefits associated with working out, we wouldn’t recommend anyone gives up their exercise routine. Yet the picture of home workouts (burpees, star jumps and Jane Fonda-esque pulses) is quite uninspiring to those who usually like lifting.

If you know what you’re doing, an at home workout can improve strength, performance and endurance — and can actually be an enjoyable break from working from home. Here’s how: Activation If we aren’t getting to the gym, doing our morning and evening commutes, we’re essentially moving from bed, to our working from home desks, and back to bed. That lack of muscle movement can result in tight and lazy muscles, so you need to make sure that all the muscles are properly switched on before jumping into your workout.

Tim Kayode, from stretch clinic Flexology, recommends doing activation moves rather than static stretches before jumping into a workout. “Activation work is important to make sure we’re looking after our posterior chain, so the muscles in the back side of our bodies, which often get short and tight.” The most essential part of our body to activate is our glutes: “They’re the most important place to keep mobile because we use them for everything,” says Kayode. “But we sit on them for such long periods of time nowadays. Also, our glutes and hips connects the upper half to the lower half of our body, so if they’re off that’s going to stimulate other parts of the body to go wrong too.”

He recommends beginning with a glute bridge: lying on your back, place your feet on the ground around a palms length from your bum. Lift your hips off the floor, keeping your chin and ribs tucked as you do so, then place back down. Repeat that until you feel your glutes are warmed up.

Another great move for the posterior chain is a “superman”: lying on your stomach with your arms stretched out by your head. Lift the opposite arm and leg off the floor, holding for a couple of seconds and squeezing the back and glutes. Work up towards lifting both arms and legs off the floor at once.

Resistance training Yes, you can still build up strength at home. Maybe you won’t be able to deadlift 70kg from your living room, but working on bodyweight moves will build strength. “You build your muscles through using resistance, which can come from your own body weight, from free weights (like dumbbells), or from using machines,” explains Emma Obayuvana. Exercises that use resistance include press ups, pull ups, bodyweight squats and lunges. Buying some resistance bands will do exactly what they say on the tin: add in more resistance to your workout to up the effectiveness.

If the idea of giving up weights doesn’t appeal, you can always buy some dumbbells or kettlebells for your at home workout. While you probably won’t be buying bars and plates that add up to your normal lifting amount, doing low weight, high rep workouts for a few weeks won’t stall your progress. In fact, a study from 2016 proves that as long as the frequency of the workout adds up to the same amount, it doesn’t matter whether you train high or low reps when it comes to gaining muscle mass and strength. If you’re in need of a proper workout plan, then our Strong in 10 workouts on Strong Women’s instagram page are designed to be effective, quick and use minimal equipment.

Stretching We don’t mean to sound like your P.E. teacher, but the best way to end any workout is with a stretch. This is where the static stretches, rather than the dynamic exercises we did to begin, are best, because the muscles are loosened up and have blood flowing to them. Working on your flexibility when you’re prepped and primed to do so will also benefit your strength goals: “Stretching increases your range of movement, which in turn allows you to load your muscles with more weight as they lengthen,” says Strong Women ambassador Tess Glynne-Jones. “When you’re working out, you’ll find you’re able to move heavier weights, which means that eventually muscle gains will be on their way. Think performance, health and aesthetic progress.” While they won’t get rid of DOMs immediately, getting in the swing of stretching post-workout will ease pain in the long run by encouraging a better blood flow to the muscles.

