Best independent fitness gear and nutrition brands: 6 new products to add to your kit list

Sign-up for a free trial to the Strong Women Training Club and make the most of this months exclusive member discounts – from quirky workout equipment to nutrient-rich protein bars.
Although gyms officially reopened today, many of us have asked ourselves, is returning to a gym actually necessary? Whether you’re choosing to continue working out from home or heading back to the gym without delay, the Strong Women Training Club is committed to helping ensure your fitness routine is kept fresh and exciting.
Whether it’s a quirky resistance band from Kettleboobs, a double-walled water bottle from Nought or energy-boosting snacks from KIND Snacks, these exclusive offers will keep your mood and energy-levels high, while working out from home.
To take advantage of the discounts below, sign up for your 14-day free trial to the Strong Women Training Club. Along with these offers, you’ll also get access to video classes, easy-to-follow strength training plans and expert articles, all made by women, for women.
KIND Snacks protein range
Packed full of nutrient-rich ingredients and nutty goodness which make for a crunchy-yet-creamy texture, these bars mean you can have your snack and protein hit all in one go.
Sign up for a free trial to the Strong Women Training Club and save 25% site wide at KIND Snacks.
INSIDESWEAT resistance bands
INSIDESWEAT are passionate about supporting us on our health journey by providing workout equipment that is designed with functionality and style at the heart. In addition to 10% off kettlebells and dumbbells, INSIDESWEAT are offering a 20% discount on their resistance bands, exercise mats and portable workout steps.
Strong Women Training Club members can claim up to 20% off on INSIDESWEAT.
Shop INSIDESWEAT resistance bands, £39.20
Nought reusable water bottle
Inspired by Scandi design, this 500ml reusable bottle has a double wall that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. The leak-proof lid makes it the perfect water bottle to have by your side when out and about this spring and summer.
Get 15% off a water bottle from Nought with a free Strong Women Training Club trial.
Solo Coffee espresso strength cold brew
This one litre carton of espresso-strength cold brew will become your pre-workout obsession. Equivalent to 20 double-shots of café-quality espresso, this coffee concentrate is made by cold brewing speciality coffee for over 16 hours. No kettle needed, simply serve over ice or add your choice of milk.
Strong Women Training Club members can save 25% off Solo Coffee’s espresso strength cold brew.
Kettleboobs BooBy resistance bands
Founded with the aim of encouraging women to celebrate everything that they are, Kettleboobs is about being imperfectly perfect, one of a kind and unique. Created with versatility and fun in mind, these BooBy resistance bands are sure to make you smile while working out from home.
Sign up to the Strong Women Training Club and get 10% off your BooBy resistance bands.
Soupologie vegan plant pots and soupsIn need of a quick and nutritious post-workout lunch? Soupologie’s vegan 5-a-day plant pots and soups are the answer. Take your pick from their online bundles, all of which are naturally flavoursome, full of vegetables and free from all 14 of the main allergens.
Start a free trial to the Strong Women Training Club and get 15% off Soupologie’s vegan plant pot and soup range.
Want to save up to 25% on the products listed above? Sign up to your free 14-day trial at the Strong Women Training Club now.
The Strong Women Training Club is the membership program from Stylist’s Strong Women that provides access to exclusive workout classes, training plans, expert advice and offers. Choose from a monthly or annual subscription and try it out before paying with a free trial.