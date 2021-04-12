Best independent fitness gear and nutrition brands: 6 new products to add to your kit list

Although gyms officially reopened today, many of us have asked ourselves, is returning to a gym actually necessary? Whether you’re choosing to continue working out from home or heading back to the gym without delay, the Strong Women Training Club is committed to helping ensure your fitness routine is kept fresh and exciting.

Whether it’s a quirky resistance band from Kettleboobs, a double-walled water bottle from Nought or energy-boosting snacks from KIND Snacks, these exclusive offers will keep your mood and energy-levels high, while working out from home.

To take advantage of the discounts below, sign up for your 14-day free trial to the Strong Women Training Club. Along with these offers, you’ll also get access to video classes, easy-to-follow strength training plans and expert articles, all made by women, for women.