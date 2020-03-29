Want stronger legs? Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller shows us three strength-training exercises that you can do anywhere in 10 quick minutes.

Exercise strengthens immunity; it’s a fact. Researchers found that people who exercised five days per week experienced 43% fewer days with URTI (upper respiratory tract illness) symptoms than those who worked out one day or less. That’s because continuous exercise increases our white blood cell count – helping our immune system to fight disease. Do this intensive lower body workout two to three days per week (intersperse with two days of running, walking or cycling) to build strong legs – and even stronger antibodies.

GOBLET SQUAT

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrating goblet squats

With feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, grip the kettlebell handles – holding the weight against your chest with elbows tucked in. Don’t have a kettlebell? Clasp your hands together in the same position then squat as low as possible, allowing your elbows to tap the inside of your knees. Stand back up, pushing through the heels and tightening your glutes at the top. Move slowly and deliberately while tightening your core. Do 10 sets of Goblet Squats

ROMANIAN DEADLIFT

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrating Romanian deadlifts

Stand with a slight bend in your knees while holding your dumbbells (or using whatever you have at home – two tins or heavy books). With a straight back, lower your weights down slowly (hinging forward at the hips), until you feel a slight stretch in the back of thighs (the weight should come down to just below the knees). Push your hips forward and use your hamstrings to pull up to standing position. Do 10 sets of Romanian Deadlift

CURTSY LUNGE

Strength Training: Strong Women ambassador Alice-Rose Miller demonstrating curtsy lunges

Standing with feet hip-width apart, take a large step back with your right leg (crossing it behind your left). Lower down until your thigh is parallel to the floor. Square your shoulders to face the wall in front of you and keep your back straight. You can do this move while holding on to a kettlebell or hands on hips. Return to standing position and repeat on the opposite leg (both sides count as one rep). Do 10 sets of Curtsy Lunges and rest for 60 seconds. Complete 3 rounds of entire set.