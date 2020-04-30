Scared of dropping your phone while pounding the pavement? These tights include pockets so you can go hands-free.
Needless to say, we’re very much in the ‘yes please’ camp when it comes to the conversation around pockets on women’s clothing. But right now we’re less interested in cocktail dresses that come with key compartments and more in need of activewear that can offer the same benefits.
We don’t want to run without music, but holding our big (and expensive!) phones in our hands is not only uncomfortable, but an accident waiting to happen. So much so that we’d say leggings with storage are potentially the greatest (and most straight forward) exercise invention in the world.
Unfortunately, a lot of brands haven’t caught on yet. You have to really scour the internet to find some nice looking workout leggings that also come with practical pockets. So we did it for you…
The best leggings with pockets
M&S Go Train Leggings, £29.50
These M&S leggings feature a phone pocket at the back and on the side so you can switch it up depending on comfort or sport. They’re muscle hugging tight but have enough stretch to keep you moving.
Lululemon Fast and Free Tight, from £74
These naked sensation tights are designed to minimise distractions by staying close to the skin. That also means the phone stays in tightly without wriggling.
Fabletics Trinity Mid-Rise Pocket Leggings, £79
Not one, not two, but three pockets come on these Fabletics leggings. That means you can carry your phone, your keys and your card, just in case you’re using your outside time to kill two birds with one stone and pop to the shops.
Under Armour UA Speed Stride Capri, £36
Perfect for evening runners, as the reflective lighting will keep you visible in low-light, and the internal drawstring means they fit perfectly on your body.
Lorna Jane All In Phone Pocket Tight, £79
If you find it hard to run with a phone strapped to your leg, these Lorna Jane leggings feature a pocket on the back. To keep it secure, the waistband is extra thick which also means they’re fall-down-free.
