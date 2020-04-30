Needless to say, we’re very much in the ‘yes please’ camp when it comes to the conversation around pockets on women’s clothing. But right now we’re less interested in cocktail dresses that come with key compartments and more in need of activewear that can offer the same benefits.

We don’t want to run without music, but holding our big (and expensive!) phones in our hands is not only uncomfortable, but an accident waiting to happen. So much so that we’d say leggings with storage are potentially the greatest (and most straight forward) exercise invention in the world.