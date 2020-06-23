These summer oat recipes are best served cold.
We maintain that oats are one of the best breakfast foods – filling, versatile and a great vehicle for toppings. Perhaps more importantly, they’re full of fibre, support our heart health and are choc-full of vitamins and minerals.
But when that 30C weather hits, a big steaming bowl of porridge isn’t on our body’s wish list. Yet if your heart is still longing for oats, we present to you overnight oats. They’re the best of both worlds, ticking the “nutritious bowl of oatmeal” box while also being a refreshing summer breakfast. Not to mention they’re so easy, taking simply minutes to throw together and seconds to grab from the fridge the next morning.
Whether you prefer your oats fruity or chocolatey, creamy or light, here are some of our favourite recipes to chose from.
Indulgent vegan chocolate overnight oats
Who said breakfast couldn’t include chocolate and cream? Not Rachel Ama, one of our favourite Instagram chefs, who created this vegan overnight oat recipe.
Zesty lemon cheesecake overnight oats
Continuing with the dessert theme, these zesty lemon overnight oats are a refreshing start to a summer morning. This FitFoodieFinds recipe is so simple – and you probably already have the ingredients at home.
Gooey nut butter overnight oats
Hello to any recipe that includes peanut butter before 10AM. The addition of dates to this Good Food recipe makes it extra sweet and caramel-y, too.
Almond and cashew nutty overnight oats
This overnight oats recipe by Meena at The Fab Fit Foodie is every nut lovers dream. Adding frozen blueberries also adds the perfect sweet touch.
Fruity overnight oats with a kick
These peach, ginger and blueberry overnight oats are a unique recipe with a hint of spice and juicy fruit.
Protein boosting overnight oats
If you’re a morning exerciser then getting some protein in your breakfast is crucial. These high-protein, strawberry overnight oats by The Healthy Toast will hit your requirements in both nutrition and flavour.
All-year-round chocolate and pumpkin overnight oats
Try this recipe now, keep it forever. The pumpkin and chocolate combination in this Meals By Miri recipe is still perfect come autumn and Christmas.
