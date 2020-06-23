The best overnight oat recipes for summer breakfasts

These summer oat recipes are best served cold. 

We maintain that oats are one of the best breakfast foods – filling, versatile and a great vehicle for toppings. Perhaps more importantly, they’re full of fibre, support our heart health and are choc-full of vitamins and minerals.

But when that 30C weather hits, a big steaming bowl of porridge isn’t on our body’s wish list. Yet if your heart is still longing for oats, we present to you overnight oats. They’re the best of both worlds, ticking the “nutritious bowl of oatmeal” box while also being a refreshing summer breakfast. Not to mention they’re so easy, taking simply minutes to throw together and seconds to grab from the fridge the next morning. 

Whether you prefer your oats fruity or chocolatey, creamy or light, here are some of our favourite recipes to chose from. 

  • Indulgent vegan chocolate overnight oats

    Who said breakfast couldn’t include chocolate and cream? Not Rachel Ama, one of our favourite Instagram chefs, who created this vegan overnight oat recipe

  • Zesty lemon cheesecake overnight oats

    Lemon cheesecake overnight oats
    Lemon cheesecake oats by FitFoodieFinds

    Continuing with the dessert theme, these zesty lemon overnight oats are a refreshing start to a summer morning. This FitFoodieFinds recipe is so simple – and you probably already have the ingredients at home.  

  • Gooey nut butter overnight oats

    Overnight oats topped with nuts
    Overnight oats with dates and peanut butter

    Hello to any recipe that includes peanut butter before 10AM. The addition of dates to this Good Food recipe makes it extra sweet and caramel-y, too. 

  • Almond and cashew nutty overnight oats

    This overnight oats recipe by Meena at The Fab Fit Foodie is every nut lovers dream. Adding frozen blueberries also adds the perfect sweet touch.

