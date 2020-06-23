We maintain that oats are one of the best breakfast foods – filling, versatile and a great vehicle for toppings. Perhaps more importantly, they’re full of fibre, support our heart health and are choc-full of vitamins and minerals.

But when that 30C weather hits, a big steaming bowl of porridge isn’t on our body’s wish list. Yet if your heart is still longing for oats, we present to you overnight oats. They’re the best of both worlds, ticking the “nutritious bowl of oatmeal” box while also being a refreshing summer breakfast. Not to mention they’re so easy, taking simply minutes to throw together and seconds to grab from the fridge the next morning.