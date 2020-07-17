The news that gyms are re-opening on the 25 July has brought delight to fitness fanatics across the country. For a great many people, this will mean that workout regimes can be picked back up where they were left off and progress can be made once again, after months of using water bottles for dumbbells and running in the rain.

Whether you plan to hit the treadmill hard, have a go on the rowing machine, or get back into your upper and lower body workouts, it’s a good idea to fuel up before you begin. You’re just never going to perform at your best when you’re exercising on an empty stomach, and eating the right snack about an hour before your workout can help you to build muscle and recover much more successfully, too.