Our Strong Women ambassador Emma Obayuvana shows us how to strength train using only a resistance band in this quick and effective 10 minute full-body workout.
Resistance bands are the perfect piece of workout gear. Great for strength training because they can target every single muscle in your body, but also the most practical piece of kit you can own – stopping your living room from housing your metal plates (those iron dumbbells aren’t doing anything for our boho-themed interiors) – and easily tossed into your bag for park workouts or weekend staycations.
If we haven’t sold you yet, then these three exercises which can strengthen your legs, glutes, back, chest and arms for a quick-yet-effective full body workout, should do the trick.
BANDED FRONT SQUAT
- Step onto the long loop band so that it is placed under the middle of your foot – keeping your feet hip-width apart.
- Take the other end of the band into your hands, palms facing away from the body and hold it at shoulder height (arms bent).
- Squat down while keeping your back straight, tailbone tucked under and chest lifted.
- As you return your body back up to standing position, push through your heels and squeeze the glutes. You should feel resistance in your thighs throughout this movement.
Do 10 reps
SINGLE ARM BANDED ROW
- Sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent.
- Loop the band across the mid sole of your right foot.
- Hold the other end of the band in your right hand.
- Bend your arm to pull the resistance band toward your chest. Keep your arm tucked in to your ribs.
- Shoulders should be back and down. You should feel this in your back, lats and shoulders.
- Slowly extend your arm to return the band back to the starting position.
Do 10 reps
BANDED FLOOR PRESS
- Lie down with your feet flat on the floor so legs are bent.
- Place the resistance band underneath your back and grab the opposite end of the band with each hand.
- Bend your elbows so that your fists point upwards, towards the ceiling, and your arms are far apart from each other.
- Press your arms up toward the sky so that your fists come together above your chest – making sure that your back remains flat to the floor throughout the entire movement.
- Slowly lower back down to the starting position.
Do 10 reps. Rest 60 seconds. Repeat for a total of 3 rounds.
