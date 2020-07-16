After several months of lockdown and a nationwide feeling of cabin fever, the world is finally starting to reopen. Not long ago, bars, hairdressers and shops opened their doors to the public, and soon – to the delight of many fitness fans – gyms will be following suit.

But while the promise of more cardio machines and dumbbells than you can shake a stick at may be music to the ears of many gymgoers, the risks associated with coming into close contact with the sweaty masses are still cause for concern.