The most stylish face masks from your favourite brands.
After several months of lockdown and a nationwide feeling of cabin fever, the world is finally starting to reopen. Not long ago, bars, hairdressers and shops opened their doors to the public, and soon – to the delight of many fitness fans – gyms will be following suit.
But while the promise of more cardio machines and dumbbells than you can shake a stick at may be music to the ears of many gymgoers, the risks associated with coming into close contact with the sweaty masses are still cause for concern.
Thankfully, some of our favourite fitness brands have released face masks to help keep us protected during our workout. Designed specifically to help you breathe comfortably while you train, this selection of masks will help to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets and keep you on top form for your workout.
Under Armour Sportsmask
The Under Armour Sportsmask’s unique three-layer model is designed for maximum breathability and comfort while training. It is reusable, water-resistant, and cool to the touch, and features a unique anti-microbial technology called PROTX2™ that prevents the growth and spread of bacteria.
The first drop of masks sold out in just a few hours – but not to worry! You can sign up on the website and get notified when more become available.
UYN Community Face Mask
UYN Community Face Mask, £14.99
UYN’s Community Face Mask is ergonomically designed, which ensures comfort and durability, as well as thermo-regulating and naturally moisture-repellent. It is also made with sustainable materials, so you’re not only protecting yourself and those around you when you wear it – you’re helping to protect the planet to.
Reebok Face Covers
Soft, breathable, and made with comfort in mind, Reebok’s face covers can be purchased in a pack of three, so you don’t have to skip leg day when your mask is in the wash.
Carbon38 Mask Kit
The Mask Kit from Carbon38 comes with two masks and a small laundry bag, so they’re easily washed. Fast-drying, antibacterial, and engineered with a layered filtration system, these masks are stylish and safe.
Heroine Sport
If you want to add a bit of glitz and glamour to your workout then Heroine Sport’s three-pack of masks is for you. True to their high-fashion-meets-fitness branding, these masks are sleek, eye-catching, and breathable.
Adidas Face Covers
Adidas’ Face Covers are “one of the most rapidly produced products” the fitness giant have ever made. They are also made with recycled materials, and designed to be flexible, comfortable and easy to use. These can also be purchased in a pack of three, so you can build up your mask collection affordably.
Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Image credit: courtesy of brands