Working out in the heat is hard enough without worrying about your legs burning in full-length leggings. Let that skin breathe, we say! Except, for some people, workout shorts can be a little tricky. Cycling shorts might be on trend, but they can so often ride up, leave you feeling too exposed or end up chafing.

That’s where 2-in-1 shorts come in. They offer the protection and compression of tight cycling shorts, but the layer on top offers comfort, breeze and modesty.