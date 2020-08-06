These shorts will get you (and your phone) through hot weather workouts.
Running in warm, balmy weather is pretty hard. But running in warm, balmy weather while also trying to stop your phone from slipping out of your hands and clutching your keys is harder. One answer is going out on the road music free, using your run as a digital detox, if you will. But if your beats per minute playlist is the only thing keeping you going, why sacrifice it?
The answer to cool and practical workouts is, of course, shorts with pockets. Whether you like them loose and baggy, tight and compressing or somewhere in between, we’ve got you. Here are our favourite to wear when we’re running, training or cycling so that our phones are safe and the music keeps playing.
ASOS 4505 sweat short,
A high-waisted, retro-style short that is perfect for shorter, breezy runs. The tie waist helps hold them up, and the loose fabric keeps you cool. This pair look equally good worn to the beach, too.
Under Armour Play Up shorts
Under Armour Play Up shorts, £21
We’re obsessed with the comfy shape of these Under Armour shorts, with a lightweight feel that keeps you cool during your workout. The elastic waistband means that they stay put even when your pockets are loaded up.
Nike CourtFlex shorts
These shorts are designed to move with you, so they’re non-constricting but still feel secure. The double layer avoids anti-chafing and the side pockets are perfect for key storage.
Lululemon Fast and Free short
Lululemon Fast and Free short, £58
Lululemon are the go-to for leggings that work, but these shorts have a lot to offer too. With pockets on both the sides and the waist, you have options of where to store your belongings in a comfy way for your run.
Lorna Jane Faster bike shorts
Lorna Jane Faster bike shorts, £60
These longline shorts are perfect for cycling, training and walking. The sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry, while the wrap-around pockets keep your things safe. No complaints here.
