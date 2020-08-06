Running in warm, balmy weather is pretty hard. But running in warm, balmy weather while also trying to stop your phone from slipping out of your hands and clutching your keys is harder. One answer is going out on the road music free, using your run as a digital detox, if you will. But if your beats per minute playlist is the only thing keeping you going, why sacrifice it?

The answer to cool and practical workouts is, of course, shorts with pockets. Whether you like them loose and baggy, tight and compressing or somewhere in between, we’ve got you. Here are our favourite to wear when we’re running, training or cycling so that our phones are safe and the music keeps playing.