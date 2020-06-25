The best running vests for cool runs

Posted by for Strong Women

You’ve invested in a pair of great running trainers and no-roll leggings, but what are you wearing on your top half when you head out for a run?

Cotton t-shirts are great to throw on, but, let’s be honest, they’re sweaty as hell, especially during the heatwave

You may also like

The best leggings with pockets: running tights with space to carry your phone

And even if you have the best sweat-wicking, cooling sports t-shirt there is, sometimes it’s just too hot for excess material. When that’s the case, only one thing will do: a vest. These are the tank tops that we’re turning to during the heatwave. 

  • Contur Freestyle Vest

    Contur Freestyle vest
    Contur Freestyle vest

    Contur Freestyle Vest, £57

    We love this vest for many reasons, but mainly for that back. Either wear down to keep your runs airy or, if you can’t stand loose material when exercising, tie them up behind you. Plus, all of Contur’s pieces are made from recycle or reused materials. 

    Shop now

  • Sweaty Betty Breeze Running Vest

    Sweaty Betty Breeze vest
    Sweaty Betty Breeze vest

    Sweaty Betty Breeze running vest, £65

    The punched mesh lets the breeze in on this lightweight running top. Plus, it’s chafe-free with bonded hems, so no irritated arms.

    Shop now

  • H&M Sports Top With Sports Bra

    H&M Sports Top With Sports Bra, £19.99

    Who doesn’t love a two-in-one? This fast-drying vest covers a thick strapped sports bra, so you don’t need to worry about fabrics pulling against each other. 

    Shop now

  • Adidas 25/7 Tank Top

    Adidas 2/7 Tank Top
    Adidas 2/7 Tank Top

    Adidas 25/7 Tank Top

    Drop loop arms and a mesh back make for extra cool runs. And, when it’s not so hot, this vest will repel rain so you stay dry(ish) during light downpours. 

    Shop now

  • Silou Leah Tank

    Silou Leah Tank
    Silou Leah Tank

    Silou Leah Tank, £60

    If you hate the feeling of material hitting your skin, this deep V-neck top from ethical brand Silou is perfect for your runs. 

    Shop now

  • Heroine Sport Slink Top

    Heroine Sport Slink Top
    Heroine Sport Slink Top

    Heroine Sport Slink Top, £72

    This might look more like a going out-out top, but the lightweight material is cool enough for working out. The thick straps give a bit more shoulder coverage on sunny days, while the tie front holds it all in place.

    Shop now

  • Under Armour Sports Tank

    Under Armour Sports Top
    Under Armour Sports Top

    Under Armour Sports Tank, £22

    A high-neck cut and ultra soft fabric is enough to make this the perfect running top, but the HeatGear technology will also keep you cool during summer workouts.

    Shop now

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

Topics

Share this article