You’ve invested in a pair of great running trainers and no-roll leggings, but what are you wearing on your top half when you head out for a run?
Cotton t-shirts are great to throw on, but, let’s be honest, they’re sweaty as hell, especially during the heatwave.
And even if you have the best sweat-wicking, cooling sports t-shirt there is, sometimes it’s just too hot for excess material. When that’s the case, only one thing will do: a vest. These are the tank tops that we’re turning to during the heatwave.
Contur Freestyle Vest
We love this vest for many reasons, but mainly for that back. Either wear down to keep your runs airy or, if you can’t stand loose material when exercising, tie them up behind you. Plus, all of Contur’s pieces are made from recycle or reused materials.
Sweaty Betty Breeze Running Vest
Sweaty Betty Breeze running vest, £65
The punched mesh lets the breeze in on this lightweight running top. Plus, it’s chafe-free with bonded hems, so no irritated arms.
H&M Sports Top With Sports Bra
H&M Sports Top With Sports Bra, £19.99
Who doesn’t love a two-in-one? This fast-drying vest covers a thick strapped sports bra, so you don’t need to worry about fabrics pulling against each other.
Adidas 25/7 Tank Top
Drop loop arms and a mesh back make for extra cool runs. And, when it’s not so hot, this vest will repel rain so you stay dry(ish) during light downpours.
Silou Leah Tank
If you hate the feeling of material hitting your skin, this deep V-neck top from ethical brand Silou is perfect for your runs.
Heroine Sport Slink Top
This might look more like a going out-out top, but the lightweight material is cool enough for working out. The thick straps give a bit more shoulder coverage on sunny days, while the tie front holds it all in place.
Under Armour Sports Tank
A high-neck cut and ultra soft fabric is enough to make this the perfect running top, but the HeatGear technology will also keep you cool during summer workouts.
