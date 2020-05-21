Heading out for a jog in bright sunshine sounds like a dream. Until you realise that with running in temperatures in the high 20s comes a lot of sweat, heavy breathing and a very dry mouth.

Unfortunately, keeping hydrated while you’re out means carrying a bottle, and a standard one just won’t do. Taking your usual metal chiller on your run can feel as though you’re lugging a 10kg dumbbell with you, which won’t help you nail that sub-30 minute 5k.