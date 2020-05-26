The best smoothie bowl recipes for summer breakfasts

It’s been a hot few days, and thankfully the sunshine shows no sign of going anywhere. With the warm weather comes a whole host of new cravings, so it’s out with warming porridge and hearty soups and in with light salads and BBQ food.

One of our favourite ways to start a summer’s day is with a smoothie bowl. The benefits of a smoothie bowl over a drink is that they’re thicker, making them slightly more filling (and meaning that they are basically a breakfast equivalent of ice cream). Most importantly, they’re the perfect excuse to top with delicious additions: think fresh fruit, granola, coconut, seeds and nut butters.