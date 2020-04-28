If your pre-lockdown morning routines were anything like ours, they were so busy they had to begin the night before. We filled Tupperware with oats and fruit, layed out gym clothes and filled the coffee machine so to avoid wasting any time before heading to a morning workout. Caffeine was downed en-route, and breakfast was inhaled the second we walked into the office.

Now, as much as we miss our old daily routines and long for the gym, we actually get the time to take things a bit more slow in the mornings. Like us, you might still be working out first thing in the morning, but we now get to take your time with it. We also have the chance to be more considerate over breakfast, taking time to make what we crave, whether it’s banana pancakes or scrambled eggs.