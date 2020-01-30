10 of the best sports bras for bigger boobs

When it comes to our workout wardrobes, combining fit, style and functionality is something of a priority. That first element, fit, becomes all the more imperative where our boobs are concerned.

With many sportswear brands offering seemingly endless design options for those with A-C cups, those blessed with a fuller bust — we’re talking measurements upwards of a D-cup — have traditionally struggled to find functional designs that are also pleasing on the eye.

It’s a problem that has led many to wear ill-fitting designs for the sake of fashion — a fact that’s reinforced when you discover that according to research, 65% of women are reportedly wearing the wrong bra size.

Thankfully, though, recent years have seen an increasing number of brands heed the call. Combining sleek silhouettes with functionality to suit all manner of workouts, there’s never been a better reason to invest in a new sports bra.