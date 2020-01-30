10 of the best sports bras for bigger boobs

Looking for a stylish sports bra that caters to cup size D and above? Try these out for size.
When it comes to our workout wardrobes, combining fit, style and functionality is something of a priority. That first element, fit, becomes all the more imperative where our boobs are concerned.
With many sportswear brands offering seemingly endless design options for those with A-C cups, those blessed with a fuller bust — we’re talking measurements upwards of a D-cup — have traditionally struggled to find functional designs that are also pleasing on the eye.
It’s a problem that has led many to wear ill-fitting designs for the sake of fashion — a fact that’s reinforced when you discover that according to research, 65% of women are reportedly wearing the wrong bra size.
Thankfully, though, recent years have seen an increasing number of brands heed the call. Combining sleek silhouettes with functionality to suit all manner of workouts, there’s never been a better reason to invest in a new sports bra.
But what should you look for when it comes to identifying the right bra? Start with the activity — after all, the demands of a HIIT class differ vastly from a hot yoga session.
“The first thing you should be asking yourself is what sports or activities you are looking to use this sports bra for? There isn’t a one-bra-suits-all out there,” notes Mari Thomas, former sports bra performance analyst and founder of MAAREE.
“Some will be designed for running, so will likely be quite compressive and adjustable. Yet others will be designed with yoga in mind and so will be made using a more elastic fabric with no adjustments which can cause unwanted pressure points.”
Considering fit comes close behind. “The majority of your support comes from your underband, so if you’re wearing one that’s the wrong size for you then you’re compromising your support, comfort and running efficiency.”
“Although it’s important for a bra to look good, it shouldn’t be the main and only factor you base your buying decision on. Prioritise the performance and comfort aspects first, and then you’ll also feel great!” says Thomas.
So, given just how sought after attractive and supportive sports bras are — and there’s no better time to start a new fitness routine than January — we’ve rounded-up some of the most functional, visually pleasing and comfortable designs on the market.
Panache, Sports Non-Wired Bra
28-40 (B-H cup); £40
A favourite among fitness fans with a fuller bust, Panache is testament to the fact that stylish sports bras needn’t cost the earth. The wider shoulder straps on this non-wired offering ensure comfort, spreading pressure over a wider area. While its moulded cups are seam free to avoid chafing and discomfort that can accompany some designs. It’s a great all-rounder.
MAAREE, Solidarity High-Impact Sports Bra
32-38 (C-G cup); £59
Founded by Mari Thomas, a former sports bra performance analyst for brands including Sweaty Betty and Nike, this bra’s technology is what sets it apart. Featuring a curved overband that reduces the upward motion of boobs during workouts, the design boasts padded shoulders for extra comfort and soft, non-stretch fabric to reduce movement. Available in two colour options because the technology speaks for itself, the brand has also partnered with the charity CoppaFeel!.
Runderwear, Easy-On Support Running Bra
28-40 (D-H cup); £50
If partnering with English Athletics isn’t enough to convince you of Runderwear’s reputation, this Easy-On Support Running Bra will do the talking. Featuring two double clasps at the back which ensure even pressure distribution, this design offers full coverage and great support. The two-tone design, with its blue trim and open back, is ideal for taking on any workout you care to throw yourself into.
Shockabsorber, Ultimate Run Bra
30-38 (A-G cup); £46
When a friend declares that a sports bra “changed the way I workout”, it has to be a design worth trying. Shockabsorber offers one of the most extensive style ranges on the market — with this grey and coral racer back design being ideal for both a quick trip to the gym or a long weekend run. It also claims to reduce boob bounce by up to 78% which is music to our ears.
Queen B Athletics, Zoe Sports Bra
XS-XL, equivalent to 30-40 (A-F cup); €41 (approx. £35)
Female-founded Irish brand Queen B Athletics has created the Zoe Sports Bra, a design that’s pleasing to the eye without compromising on support or functionality. The lowered cross-back ensures a more even weight distribution (avoiding the dreaded neck ache), while the wide back panel offers added chest support. Paired with its breathable, sweat wicking fabric, this is a durable sports bra worthy of your gym bag.
Royce Lingerie, Impact Free Sports Bra
32-40 (G-K cup); £36
Attractive sports bras for larger busts needn’t cost the earth. This Impact Free Sports Bra is testament to that, featuring a classic H-back design, complete front coverage to reduce upwards bounce and a secure triple clasp closure. Keeping things simple with block colouring and a touch of pink detailing, this bra is just as much about style as it is about substance.
Glamorise, Max Out High Support Underwire Sports Bra
34-48 (C-H cup); £52
If you’re someone who prefers the support of an underwire, this offering from Glamorise is the ideal option. With cups made from double layer non-stretch fabric, the design ensures that your boobs don’t get the chance to experience excessive freedom of movement. The padded shoulders and underwire ensure that comfort is a priority — plus, the fetching block colours available keep things simple.
M&S, Seamfree Medium Impact Sports Bra
XS-XL (32-48 inch bust); £12
Because, let’s face it, not everyone is planning to run a marathon — and many larger cup sizes come as a result of implants that don’t always require the same level of support to defy gravity — this seamfree design is a less restrictive option. Ideal for yoga, pilates and other workouts that err on the sedentary side, its moisture wicking fabric ensures you remain dry, while ensuring plenty of give for added comfort.
Triumph, Triaction Control Lite
32-44 (C-G cup); £48
A brand long associated with high quality bra support, Triumph’s Triaction Control Lite is ideal for HIIT sessions and long runs alike. The design has a minimizing effect — meaning it reduces your bust by one cup size — and the removable and adjustable straps make it easy to switch between cross-back and H-back designs. It’s pretty much the ultimate workout companion.
Elomi, Energise Sports Bra
32-46 (D-K cup); £44
Serving up style with added support, Elomi creates eye-catching designs that you’d actually want to show-off in the gym. With its fetching jungle-inspired palm print, this Energise Sports Bra features a triple clasp closure for a secure fit. An added hook also allows you to switch from a H-back to a racer back — ideal for those who find the weight painful on their shoulders.
