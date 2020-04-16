Yes, we workout to help our bodies and minds get stronger. But let’s be honest, sometimes all you’re looking for from a workout is an hour of peace and quiet. When you’re plugged in and ready to go the last thing you need is a distraction, especially in the painful form of your boobs bouncing around.

While we agree that finding a good sports bra shouldn’t be as much of a challenge as it is, we are asking for quite a lot. It needs to keep you supported while you run, jump and squat, as well as wick sweat, keep you cool and stay comfy.