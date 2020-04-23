As if our at-home HIIT circuits weren’t sweaty enough, the sun’s now come out, too. We don’t want to jinx it, but that might mean that it’s time to retire the high-waisted leggings in favour for something with a bit more breeze.

Don’t freak out. We know that workout shorts are possibly the hardest thing to get right: you need a non-slip waistband, staying power so they don’t roll up the thigh, thick coverage for VPL-free squatting and lightweight material to limit sweating. But it is possible to find some that tick all the right boxes, and our Strong Women team are here to prove it.