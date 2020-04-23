Think it’s impossible to find workout shorts that you feel comfortable in? The Strong Women team have some recommendations for you.
As if our at-home HIIT circuits weren’t sweaty enough, the sun’s now come out, too. We don’t want to jinx it, but that might mean that it’s time to retire the high-waisted leggings in favour for something with a bit more breeze.
Don’t freak out. We know that workout shorts are possibly the hardest thing to get right: you need a non-slip waistband, staying power so they don’t roll up the thigh, thick coverage for VPL-free squatting and lightweight material to limit sweating. But it is possible to find some that tick all the right boxes, and our Strong Women team are here to prove it.
Whether you’re a cycling short kind of person or prefer them loose and free-flowing, we’ve found gym shorts that will keep you comfortable and cool during your workouts.
THE BEST GYM SHORTS
Body Glove Girl Buck Up Shorts, £39
Sarah Crowley, events partnership director, says:
“I tried these for hot yoga, pilates and barre, and I really loved them. They’re super comfy and have a huge amount of stretch - even the waistband is comfortable. And they’re water resistant, so they’re great for sweaty workouts.”
Nike Fast Shorts, £30
Senior beauty writer, Hanna Ibraheem says:
“I really like the length of these because they don’t roll up. And the waistband stays up too, which means I didn’t have to keep stopping in the middle of my workout to pull my shorts up. They’re part of the Nike Dry range, which helps to evaporate sweat quicker, and I’ve noticed that at the end of a workout they’re still dry and don’t require peeling off!”
Adidas Marathon Shorts, £20
Alyss Bowen, social media editor, says:
“I wore these short shorts (they are quite short…) to run the London marathon. It was the hottest London Marathon on record and they did not fall down, they did not chaffe and they felt easy and breezy when the running most certainly did not. If that’s not the ultimate test for a pair of shorts I’m not really sure what is.”
Lululemon Align Shorts, £38
Strong Women ambassador Alice Miller says:
“Although these are technically yoga shorts, I wear them for lifting because they’re just so comfy (like everything Lululemon makes!). They’re high-waisted, don’t dig into the thighs and stay put during squats and lunges.”
