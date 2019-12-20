Stylish workout clothes you can sneak into your daily outfits

Posted by for Strong Women

Spend wisely on chic activewear that doubles as wardrobe essentials. 

The endless debate on leggings as appropriate attire for outside of the gym continues. While some feel there’s a time and a place for activewear, many prefer the comforting second skin that makes airport travel, running errands or brunch dates all the more pleasant. 

There is a strong argument to be made for clothes that transcend fashion categories as we become increasingly mindful of consumerism and its impact on the environment. Making smart purchases has never been more crucial and doing so means avoiding wasteful fast-fashion buys that end up in the bin after only a few wears.

Not to mention how expensive activewear can be. To get the most out of your investments, we’ve rounded up sleek fitness apparel that will take you straight from the office to the gym with the help of clever styling. Plus, feeling good in your workout kit gives you that added motivation to exercise

You may also like

9 under-the-radar sportswear brands fashion insiders love

  • Nike Air Shorts in Black

    Nike Air Shorts

    Thanks to fashion week street style, cycling shorts have been declared appropriate for all occasions. We’ve seen editors wear them with anything from a tailored blazer to an off-shoulder sweater. Just check out our own Stylist team member who wore cycling shorts to the office for an entire week.

    Nike’s sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry, both on the tube during rush hour and at the gym. 

    Shop Air Shorts in Black at Nike, £28

    BUY NIKE SHORTS HERE

  • Veja Condor Alveomesh Running Trainers in Red

    Veja Condor Alveomesh Trainers
    Veja Condor Alveomesh Trainers

    If running is your predilection for staying fit, these versatile trainers will take you far. Veja’s EVA-cushioned midsole and sustainable rubber sole (made from recycled plastic bottles) are designed to absorb impact on both paved and dirt roads. Couple with a frilly, feminine midi-length dress to show off your funky burgundy sneaks with pink and neon orange accents.  

    Shop Condor Alveomesh Running Trainers at MATCHESFASHION, £72 

    BUY VEJA TRAINERS HERE

Image: Getty, Instagram, courtesy of brands  

READY TO WEIGHT TRAIN IN YOUR NEW KIT?

Stylist Strong is a fitness brand specialising in strength training specifically tailored for women. Our classes are designed to build both physical and mental strength in a smart and informed way.

So, whether you’re a beginner or already have strength-training experience, Stylist Strong has a class to suit you. Come and try our strength-based classes, including our new yoga classes, at our own purpose-built studio at The AllBright Mayfair.

Join our brand-new fitness community and get motivated with the latest workouts, nutritious recipes, expert tips and gym kit inspiration.

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Meriam Ahari