The endless debate on leggings as appropriate attire for outside of the gym continues. While some feel there’s a time and a place for activewear, many prefer the comforting second skin that makes airport travel, running errands or brunch dates all the more pleasant.
There is a strong argument to be made for clothes that transcend fashion categories as we become increasingly mindful of consumerism and its impact on the environment. Making smart purchases has never been more crucial and doing so means avoiding wasteful fast-fashion buys that end up in the bin after only a few wears.
Not to mention how expensive activewear can be. To get the most out of your investments, we’ve rounded up sleek fitness apparel that will take you straight from the office to the gym with the help of clever styling. Plus, feeling good in your workout kit gives you that added motivation to exercise.
Vaara Leah High Neck Bodysuit in Black
Your coworkers will be none the wiser when you arrive to the meeting in Vaara’s long sleeve bodysuit with roll-neck, tucked into trousers or a pencil skirt. When it’s time to head to pilates, simply swap your bottoms for leggings. Added bonus, the high neck wards off the office’s arctic air conditioning.
Carbon38 Crocodile High Rise Full-Length Takara Legging in Black
The faux crocodile pattern on these glossy leggings is the unique and stylish update your basic leggings have been longing for. Pair with an oversized collared button-up and knee-high boots for a polished finish.
Shop Crocodile High Rise Full-Length Takara Legging at Carbon38, £94
Nagnata Net Sustain Color-Block Sports Bra in Burgundy
We’re all in a rush to get from the office to class on time. Shave minutes off changing in the locker room by wearing your sports bra underneath your shirt.
This cleverly colour-blocked sports bra offers support for low-impact exercise such as yoga or weight training. Match with a high-waisted pleated skirt and vibrant stilettos for date night or drinks with the girls.
Shop Net Sustain Color-Block Sports Bra at Net-a-Porter, £70
Free People Movement Give Your All Hareem Pant in Rising Tide
Spend all day in these cozy harem pants – running errands, lounging around the house, warming up during dance class, whatever really. The deep hip pockets are an added perk for storing your keys or ID when heading to the gym. Offset these roomy, high-waisted bottoms with a fitted, cropped tank top.
Shop Give Your All Hareem Pant in Rising Tide at Free People Movement, £88
Nike Air Shorts in Black
Thanks to fashion week street style, cycling shorts have been declared appropriate for all occasions. We’ve seen editors wear them with anything from a tailored blazer to an off-shoulder sweater. Just check out our own Stylist team member who wore cycling shorts to the office for an entire week.
Nike’s sweat-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry, both on the tube during rush hour and at the gym.
Veja Condor Alveomesh Running Trainers in Red
If running is your predilection for staying fit, these versatile trainers will take you far. Veja’s EVA-cushioned midsole and sustainable rubber sole (made from recycled plastic bottles) are designed to absorb impact on both paved and dirt roads. Couple with a frilly, feminine midi-length dress to show off your funky burgundy sneaks with pink and neon orange accents.
Shop Condor Alveomesh Running Trainers at MATCHESFASHION, £72
