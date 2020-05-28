The best yoga mats for home practices

Your yoga mat should be the place you turn to in order to get calm and recentre. That journey to zen should begin the second you roll your mat out, but if your mat isn’t right for you then it can be more stress-inducing than stress relieving. Let’s just say that slipping and sliding into your first downward dog is going to be the easiest way to distract you from mindfulness.

Yoga mats can be an investment, but getting the right one is crucial to maximise your practice. Too thin and your knees will be painful in pigeon pose, enough grip and your warrior pose will be more floppy than strong.