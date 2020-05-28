The best yoga mats for home practices

Whether you’re looking for grip, cushioning or length, these mats will get you in the mood to stretch.
Your yoga mat should be the place you turn to in order to get calm and recentre. That journey to zen should begin the second you roll your mat out, but if your mat isn’t right for you then it can be more stress-inducing than stress relieving. Let’s just say that slipping and sliding into your first downward dog is going to be the easiest way to distract you from mindfulness.
Yoga mats can be an investment, but getting the right one is crucial to maximise your practice. Too thin and your knees will be painful in pigeon pose, enough grip and your warrior pose will be more floppy than strong.
To help, we’ve rounded up our favourite mats that will get you in the zone and help you relax without worrying about being properly supported.
Yogaline mat, £109
Fitness editor Meriam loves this mat for it’s grippy surface that keeps her feeling safe in downward dogs and planks. The mat also comes with alignment guides so you know where to place your hands and feet in postures, and it is PVC and paraben free making it that little bit better for the environment.
Kin skinny yoga mat, £55
This skinny mat is great for when you’re practicing on carpet or grass, as the thinner, grippy material means it doesn’t slip away from under you. It’s also lightweight enough to carry to your park workouts and it even comes with a free strap.
Fable yoga mat, £68
Fable mats are wider and longer than most so that you can be protected even in large poses. The upper layer is non-slip, even when you’re sweating from the palms, and the 4mm sponge is super comfy to rest on.
Toplus classic yoga mat, £39.99
This 6mm mat is a great one to start with if you’re looking for a spongey, comfortable surface to get used to holding yoga poses. Non-toxic, non-slip, affordable and in a variety of colours.
Liforme yoga mat, £100
Dubbed ‘the magic carpet’ by yogis including Cat Meffan, this mat claims to be the most grippy on the market while also providing enough cushioning for comfort. It’s made from biodegradable material and printed with an align system for perfect form.
Postography bamboo mat, £41.31
Opt for bamboo if you want to really connect to the earth during your practice. This waterproof mat is perfect for even the sweatiest sessions and is spongy enough to protect joints during practice.
