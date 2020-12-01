Biceps, the muscle at the front of your upper arms, are responsible for being able to pick up and put down your shopping bags, pull your own body up and lift weights in the gym. Typically, bicep training is associated with doing curls. While it’s not the wrong way to get your arms stronger, you might be missing a trick if that’s the only upper body strengthening workout you’re doing. Each week, Stylist’s Strong Women ambassadors answer some of the most asked questions from women who want to get into lifting. Today, they’re explaining the best way to grow those arm muscles.

WHAT ARE THE BEST BICEP EXERCISES? ALICE MILLER, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “The best exercises are compound exercises, which are ones that work multiple muscles at once. Those are the big moves like pull-ups and any rowing variation, including seated and bent over rows. “We do these because pulling exercises are working your arms as well as other muscle groups – so they offer the best bang for your buck. But if people want to develop their biceps further, then doing isolation moves like bicep curls are great. I will always finish with bicep curls rather than start with them because they fatigue the muscle so much.” EMMA OBAYUVANA, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “You want to work the bicep from different angles to really get into each muscle fibre. Rather than doing the same traditional bicep curls, mix it up with wide curls by turning your elbows out a little bit, still keeping them close to your midline. Then also try hammer curls, with the wrist turned inwards rather than forwards as in traditional curls. “Don’t neglect compound exercises, those that work multiple muscle groups. Chin-ups, even if you have to use a resistance band, will really work the bicep but also target the back.”

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO DO BICEP EXERCISES? ALICE MILLER, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “Strengthening your biceps will contribute to all of your pulling exercises, so you’ll be able to lift more or smash out extra reps of chin-ups. In our everyday life, when we carry things or lift things off the floor, there’s constant tension in the arms, so strong biceps will help with that too.” EMMA OBAYUVANA, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “Generally, a strong upper body translates into your everyday life, making it easier to be able to pick up heavy things without damaging yourself and getting injured.”

HOW OFTEN SHOULD YOU TRAIN BICEPS? ALICE MILLER, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “It depends how often you train. If you’re training four or five times a week, I’d aim to get at least one pull day in a week. If you only train three times or less, I’d do full body sessions and make sure there’s some pulling movements in each one to target the biceps.” EMMA OBAYUVANA, STRONG WOMEN AMBASSADOR “Biceps are such a small muscle group, you probably wouldn’t want an individual training day for it. Put bicep exercises in your upper body day and train that twice a week.”