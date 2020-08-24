When paired with a drizzle of maple syrup and a cup of tea, do you really need much convincing?

Paired with folate-rich wholemeal flour and bananas (one of the best fruit sources of vitamin B6 – responsible for removing unwanted chemicals from your kidney and liver), this loaded loaf is pretty much the best snack there is if you want to recover quickly.

The latest science on blueberries suggests that they improve muscle regeneration, meaning that they help the body to rebuild faster (while getting stronger) after a workout.

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Spray a 900g loaf tin with cooking spray.

Line the tin with parchment paper.

Peel the bananas and put them in a mixing bowl.

Mash the bananas until smooth.

Add the yoghurt and vanilla extract to the bowl and stir to mix.

Put the flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in a separate bowl and stir to combine.

Combine the dry mix and wet mix together, and blend into a batter.

Add the blueberries and fold them into the batter.

Pour the batter into the loaf tin and spread the surface of the batter evenly with a spatula.

Put the tin in the oven and bake the loaf for 50 minutes (or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the loaf comes out clean without any batter on it).

Take the loaf out of the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

Remove the baked cake from the tin and cut it into slices.

Toast the slices before eating.

Drizzle maple syrup on top and add extra blueberries (optional).