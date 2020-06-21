Breakfast muffin recipe: get your daily dose of vitamin C with this mandarin chia muffin

These citrusy muffins might look tiny, but they’re loaded with enough nutrients to perk up any self-proclaimed ‘non-morning person.’ 

It’s baked with mandarins that contain vitamin C to repair muscle and support your immune system, while the chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 to prevent heart disease and lower blood pressure. Proof that we should never underestimate the little guys. 

MAKES 6
PREP TIME: 15 minutes (+ 25 minutes cooking time) 

INGREDIENTS:

50g (13⁄4oz) strong bread flour 

75g (21⁄2oz) plain flour

25g (scant 1oz) wholegrain spelt

Flour

1⁄2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3⁄4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp chia seeds

75g (21⁄2oz) golden caster sugar 

125g (41⁄2oz) soy yogurt or other plant-based yogurt

2 tbsp soy milk, or other plant-based milk

25g (scant 1oz) agave syrup

2 tbsp oil

1⁄2 tsp edible mandarin oil 

Juice and grated zest of 2 unwaxed mandarins

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas 4). 

Put 6 paper cases into a muffin tray. 

Mix together the 3 types of flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, chia seeds, and sugar in a bowl with a balloon whisk.

Whisk the yogurt with the milk, agave syrup, oil and mandarin oil (if using) in another bowl. 

Stir in the mandarin juice and zest. 

Add the yogurt mixture to the flour mixture and combine everything with a spoon, just until all the ingredients are combined and you have a smooth mixture.

Distribute the mixture between the muffin cases so that they are each around two-thirds full. 

Bake the muffins in the centre of the oven for around 25 minutes until golden. 

Insert a wooden skewer: if no mixture sticks to it, the muffins are done. Otherwise, continue to cook for a couple of minutes more, then test again. 

Lift the muffins in their cases out of the tray and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Recipe courtesy of Vegan on the Go by Jérôme Eckmeier & Daniela Lais, £12.99 at DK.com

IMAGE: Brigitte Sporrer/DK Verlag

