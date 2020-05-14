Are you getting sick of bodyweight training? We found some home workout equipment that’s still in stock, but we advise you act fast…

Eight weeks ago, days before the UK went into full lockdown, Boris Johnson announced that gyms were to close their doors. Online fitness retailers were bombarded with orders but, unfortunately, many of us missed out on equipment as it flew off of the virtual shelves. As a result, our home workouts have consisted of bodyweight moves for the past two months. Now that we know gyms won’t be open until at least July, we’re getting desperate to get our hands on some kit. But stock still isn’t quite back to what it was, and almost as soon as products are back, they’re gone again.

We’ve trawled the internet (like, really trawled) to find some places that are still selling fitness gear to help you build strength from home. Be warned: some items are expensive and others have limited stock, so our advice is to act fast…

Where to buy free weights online

Finding free weights in stock is a tough job, as demand for kettlebells, dumbbells, barbells and plates has been through the roof. We get it: hitting strength goals while on lockdown is hard without weights, so jump on some of this stock. Dumbbells These dumbbells are in stock at Origin Fitness and range from 1-20kg.

Origin Fitness dumbbells are still for sale

Kettlebells Escape fitness also has some free weight equipment in stock, including these kettlebells that go up to 20kg.

Buy kettlebells from Escape Fitness

Barbells Honestly? Give up the hunt for barbells, unless you live in one of the few areas that Argos is still serving with their spinlock vinyl barbell sets.

Argos barbells are in stock in some places

Where to buy home workout equipment

For non-weighted items, the search gets slightly easier. Resistance bands If you’re on the hunt for resistance bands, Amazon is the place to head. These FITFORT small cotton loops can be added into your glute workouts.

Try these resistance bands for home workouts

Sliders B_ND Store is a sustainable brand that still have sliders available here.

B_ND sliders are still in stock

Skipping ropes If cardio is more your jam, Myprotein still has some skipping ropes in stock.

But your skipping ropes from Myprotein

