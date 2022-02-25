You have to watch videos on Aimee Fuller snowboarding from behind your hands. After all, she isn’t a two-time Olympic freestyle snowboarder for no reason; she manages to breezily flip over mountains in ways that can make your heart stop. Her legacy includes being the first woman to land a double backflip at the prestigious X Games in 2013 and finishing third in the overall World Cup Big Air Standings. Since her retirement in 2018, she’s run a marathon in North Korea, become a key face in the world of sports broadcasting – most recently hosting the Winter Olympic coverage on the BBC – and written a book.

Given the balls of steel you’d need to achieve just one of those things, you might be surprised to hear that a lot of her life has been marred by feelings of fear. “It was later on in my career when I was racing really quite well that it started,” Fuller tells Stylist. “I’d got some big rankings and I had qualified for my second Olympics. But despite having sealed the deal, I started to become really fearful. I was scared that I was going to miss the Olympics thinking I was going to get hurt. I ended up having a really complicated relationship with snowboarding.” It’s a feeling that isn’t often discussed in the world of sport. Given the incredible things athletes can do with their bodies, the narrative tends to be one of fearlessness. Whether they’re a gymnast doing backflips on beams or footballers facing huge crowds, they often report being so dedicated to the task that they don’t feel the nerves. Serena Williams reportedly said, “Venus told me the other day that champions don’t get nervous in tight situations. That really helped me a lot. I decided I shouldn’t get nervous,” as though there’s an on/off switch.

Aimee Fuller: being a snowboarder was a time full of fear

“I totally disagree with that. There is this weird, unspoken rule that people don’t talk about fear, but we all face it,” says Fuller. She’s now made it her mission to dispel that myth by talking about how her fear has shaped her. The most notable scary experience was at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018. Due to extreme wind, the snowboarding event was delayed by an hour. Despite conditions being “in the norm”, according to international governing body FIS, many athletes have since accused the event of being unsafe. “They ran the contest in really dangerous conditions – it was probably the worst display of women’s slopestyle snowboarding that there’s ever been. You had to drop in and go up the slope and just hope you survived, which is, of course, horrendous. But unfortunately, sometimes a part of sport is your mental agility to adapt to an ever-changing environment, so I did it,” says Fuller.

In her new book, Fear Less Live More, she writes about how this was a turning point for her relationship with the sport: “Throwing myself off a jump when it was -40° and I wasn’t sure if I’d quite got the trick right was when my love of sport turned to hate. I hated it and I was afraid. “The dangers of the sport are why snowboarders don’t talk about fear. We’re certainly not meant to feel it. Like most athletes, we’re meant to be trained robots trying to process this thing, compartmentalise it and not allow it to interfere with our performance. But we do feel it. The deep, stomach-turning, sick-in-the-back-of-the-mouth fear that hammers on your chest and shouts, ‘If I get this wrong, I will injure myself.’” Being scared is a complicated thing, as Fuller knows only too well. We all need to face some fear in order to adapt and achieve the things we want to do. But pushing ourselves too far out of our comfort zone can ruin our relationship with the things that we love, as it did for Fuller. Here, she has shared what she’s learned about when to dive in and when to retreat, so you can work out when it’s really right to feel the fear and do it anyway.

How to get out of your comfort zone (and when to stay in it)

1. Know your ability “A big part of managing fear is putting the building blocks in place, so when you are faced with a tricky situation, there’s something to fall back on,” she says. “I practised snowboarding so much that I knew I would probably be fine with most things the sport threw at me. But there have been times with public speaking, for example, when I hadn’t rehearsed enough and I had to say no.” Having a good foundation is important for any task we take on. You might not be worried about getting down an Olympic ski slope, but scared to try balances in yoga. “Start by working on the building blocks,” says Fuller. That might mean developing a strong upper body and core so you know you can get into crow without worrying about toppling over. 2. Respect the fear During that Olympic run, Fuller had to swap the run she had planned for the one she knew she needed. “I had to do a safer, more accessible run. It wasn’t how I wanted my Olympic experience to go, but I had to do it.

“I think that fear has boundaries, and often it’s telling us something like ‘walk away’ for a good reason. We have to respect that,” says Fuller.

3. Remember your motivation “We have internal and external drivers, and I don’t think either are better than the other, but we have to know what they are,” says Fuller. “The reason I managed to get down that run was because I wanted to be a two-time Olympian, and I wanted to use that platform to drive whatever it was I would do next.” Essentially, her motivation got her through her fear – and she encourages everyone to find their ‘why’. “Know what drives you, hold that close to your chest and rely on that to pull you through the scary times,” she says. 4. Challenge yourself every day “A fundamental motto of my life is to try something new every day, no matter how small it is. That one thing can keep you coming back time and time again. “You get excited when you achieve things, whether it’s being able to stand on one foot while brushing your teeth or committing to trying yoga for the first time. These things all install little positive building blocks that help us learn to face challenges in order to better ourselves,” says Fuller.

