We know that lifting heavy and re-fueling properly are the best steps to take if building muscle and getting strong is the goal. But training with heavy weight and low reps is a bit of a struggle for most of us at the moment, as lockdown has meant swapping the gym for home bodyweight circuits or cardio.

But if you think that your new 5k habit is only benefiting your heart, think again. A erobic exercise has been shown to actually produce muscle hypertrophy , another word for muscle growth, in clinical studies. Researchers also suggest it should be “considered an effective countermeasure for muscle loss with advancing age”.

And if you’re looking for the best type of cardio to build muscle, don’t over complicate it. Running is one of the simplest and best muscle building workouts you can do.

There are lots of reasons as to why running can help build muscle, but one of the main ways it does so is because of the impact when you hit the ground. “When you run, the foot strike causes up to six times your bodyweight to land through your legs,” explains physiotherapist Lyndsay Hirst. That means that if you’re 70kg, you’ll be applying up to 420kg of pressure through the leg muscles.

“Imagine leg pressing that weight and you’ll understand how much force running puts through the muscles,” Lyndsay says. We don’t know about you, but that’s better than any of our attempts on the leg press machine.