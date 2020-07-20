Gym lore would have us believe that weight training is detrimental to our flexibility . But, as with all exercise, the key to success is form . So, whether you’re doing a home workout or lifting weights in the gym , ensuring that you strength train in the correct way will mean that you can actually improve your flexibility.

Emma Obayuvana:

“Building bigger muscles doesn’t necessarily mean a decrease in flexibility, provided that resistance training is performed through a full range of motion.

Also, ensuring that we properly warm up in preparation for weight training with a mobility based warm up and then stretch post-workout, will ensure that our flexibility does not decrease.”

Alice Rose-Miller:

“It depends on the person. Olympic weight lifters require flexibility to enable them to be efficient whilst moving the barbell, so stretching is usually included into their programmes.

If someone isn’t actively incorporating stretching into their programmes or rest days then the likelihood of them getting injured is increased, and not moving their bodies through their full range of motion means they’re really missing out. If you are weight training it’s important to be mobile and flexible so you can use your full range and get the most out of the exercise.”