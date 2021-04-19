We’re so used to working the front of our bodies but to be truly strong, we have to have strong muscles out back too. When it comes to our arms, you may be used to doing bicep curls but that work has to be evened out – and that’s where a dumbbell pullover comes in.

So, what exactly is a dumbbell pullover and what muscles does it work?

While this is the ultimate tricep move, it also works our back and chest muscles. The heavier the weight, the more you’ll feel every part of your upper body working to stabilise and support the movement.