Do you find yourself crashing come 4pm? Sure, you could go on a coffee run, but wouldn’t it be great to have your caffeine fix, plus a sweet snack all in one? Enter: hazelnut and coffee balls. These bite-sized morsels are filled with potassium, manganese and magnesium (from the gooey medjool dates, fresh coconut and crunchy hazelnuts…drool) to help muscles recover from a tough workout.

Plus, the combination of carbs, fats and proteins gives your body a nutritious boost of energy to get you out of your midday slump. Cheers to having your coffee and eating it too.

Yields: 24 balls Prep time: 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup hazelnuts, toasted 1 cup Medjool dates, pitted 1/3 cup + 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut, shredded 1 tablespoon coffee, finely ground 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup for a vegan option

METHOD:

Place hazelnuts and dates in a food processor. Pulse until the hazelnuts are broken into small pieces. Add 1/3 cup of the shredded coconut, the coffee, and honey to the food processor. Pulse for another 20 seconds until all ingredients are well combined. Remove the blade from the food processor. Use your hands to roll the mixture into 24 balls about 1 inch in diameter. Roll the balls in the remaining ¼ cup of shredded coconut to evenly coat them. Place the rolled balls in an airtight container and store in the fridge or freezer. STORAGE: These energy balls will last in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the fridge for up to 1 month or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

