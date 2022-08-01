Women’s Euro 2022: the best reactions to the Lionesses’ win in the final against Germany
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
From a press conference dance party to Gabby Logan’s rousing sign-off, here are all the best reactions to the Lionesses’ win against Germany in the 2022 Women’s Euro final.
They’ve only gone and done it. After six incredible games – and years of waiting – the Lionesses have claimed their first Women’s Euro victory.
In a nail-biting match that went to extra time, the team hung on to claim a 2-1 win against Germany thanks to incredible goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly. It was, for want of a better phrase, bloody amazing.
If there’s one thing we’re a fan of here at Stylist, it’s seeing women being able to celebrate their achievements – and seeing so many people cheering the team on was the cherry on top of the cake.
So, to give you the chance to soak up all the joy from yesterday’s match, we’ve put together this round-up of all the best reactions to England’s historic win.
Press conference dance party
Shania Twain and a record-breaking attendance
Gabby Logan signing off in style
Chloe Kelly getting carried away
Miranda Hart on how inspirational the team are
Alex Scott’s powerful reminder
When news spread to the Commonwealth Games
Messages on the Tube
Leah Williamson on the game’s legacy
Image: Getty