Amid the jubilance of last night’s win, former Lioness Alex Scott took a moment to remind audiences of the struggle women in football continue to fight behind the scenes.

Speaking on BBC One, she said: “Let’s just remind as well, back in 2018 we were begging people to host games in their stadiums for these Euros and so many people said no. I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision.”

Asked about the disappointment surrounding the size of some of the stadiums used for this year’s tournament, she added: “I had a conversation yesterday. I’m not standing up at corporate events in front of sponsors anymore begging for them to get involved in the women’s game because you know what? If you’re not involved, you’ve missed the boat, you’ve missed the train. Because look at this… it has finally left the station and it is gathering speed.”