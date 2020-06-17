We all feel awful after a bad night’s sleep, so the news that nearly two-thirds of people in the UK have experienced worse sleep than usual since lockdown, according to Kings College London, is extremely worrying. But it’s not exactly surprising, and researchers put our sleep deprivation down to the fact that our stress levels are through the roof – we’re overwhelmed with the virus, our new employment situations and not being able to see loved ones.

If you’re feeling tired and stressed, the last thing you might feel like doing is a high energy workout. But, along with many other mental health benefits, exercise could be the solution to the sleep problem – and not just because you need a lie down afterwards. “Physical movement can help us produce the chemical adenosine, which promotes sleepiness and enables melatonin to work more effectively,” explains sleep expert Dr Nerina Ramlakhan, author of Tired But Wired. “The build-up in the levels of adenosine is the catalyst to stop adrenaline, and other stimulating hormones, being produced and initiates the biochemical changes necessary for sleep.”

How exercise can help you sleep

Fear not: that doesn’t mean you should be throwing yourself into an intense HIIT session on your well-deserved rest day just so you can get to sleep at night. “You don’t have to do huge amounts of intense activity to reap the benefits – just moving every hour or so throughout the day is beneficial,” says Dr Ramlakhan.

